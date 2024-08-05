Tom Brady Shared a Rare Photo of His Daughter and Everyone Is Saying the Same Thing

Tom Brady, the retired NFL quarterback, is embracing fatherhood and sharing special moments with his daughter Vivian Lake, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. But everyone just focused on one detail.

In one touching photo, Brady is seen kissing Vivian on the side of her head while she beams at the camera. Another candid shot captures the father-daughter duo in a playful negotiation as they eagerly await their cotton candy. “Dinner, negotiating over dessert, and a 46-year-old dad who was just told ’do something cool’.” Brady captioned the carousel.

Brady and Gisele Bündchen also have a 14-year-old son, Benjamin Rein. Additionally, Brady is a proud father to John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 16, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan. The retired quarterback frequently shares glimpses of his family life on social media, demonstrating his dedication to his kids.

The photo with Vivian instantly gained a lot of social media “likes” and several comments, most of them comparing the kid to her mother. “She legit looks identical to her mom, thought it was her for a second,” said one Instagram user, while another mentioned “Your beautiful daughter looks exactly like her mother mum! Gorgeous.”

Tom Brady’s social media updates are a window into his life post-NFL, revealing a man who is not only a sports legend but also a devoted father. His posts resonate with fans, reminding them of the importance of family and the joy found in simple, everyday interactions.