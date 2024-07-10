Victoria and David Beckham Revived Their Iconic Purple Wedding Outfits to Mark 25th Anniversary

David and Victoria Beckham are still madly in love after 25 years! To celebrate their anniversary, they shared a fun Instagram post, wearing their original wedding outfits from July 4, 1999, and people went crazy about it.

David and Victoria Beckham, who tied the knot on July 4, 1999, shared a joint Instagram post on July 3, wearing outfits strikingly similar to the purple Antonio Berardi ensembles they donned at their reception 25 years ago. "Look what we found…" the couple wrote, sparking speculation about whether these are the original outfits. The bold purple suit and body-hugging dress with floral accents appear identical to their wedding attire from that iconic day. Dubbed the celebrity wedding of the year, their secret ceremony occurred at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland, with only 29 close family and friends in attendance. The intimate nuptials included the symbolic release of a single dove. Later, 236 guests joined the couple for a lavish reception in a marquee on the castle grounds.

For the ceremony, Victoria chose iconic bridal designer Vera Wang to create a champagne-hued silk pleated ballgown with a sculptural strapless neckline and a 20-foot train. Their four-month-old son, Brooklyn Beckham, served as the ring bearer, dressed in an all-cream outfit to match David’s suit, which featured a pinstripe vest, a satin cravat and a long suit jacket.

The couple, celebrating 25 years of marriage, posted a joint Instagram picture in outfits reminiscent of their wedding day. In the updated photo, they casually lounged on thrones—Victoria rocking silver stilettos laced up her calves, her long brown hair flowing freely unlike her shorter ’99 cut, which showed off more of the floral detail on her one-shoulder dress.

David sported more tattoos and less highlighted hair in his updated look but kept his classic style intact with matching purple shoes and a tender gaze for his wife. Hand in hand, they posed, with their eldest son Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, 25, noticeably absent but fondly remembered, having also donned a purple suit and cowboy hat at their wedding.

Online fans loved the snapshot. One wrote, "Look as good now as you did back then—iconic." Another said, "Iconic then, iconic now. Happy silver wedding anniversary!" "It’s the most beautiful color," added another. Others chimed in with comments like, "This is the best stroll down memory lane. In heels, of course," and "These two are the hottest couple ever!!!" Everyone was thrilled with these iconic pictures, as Victoria and David always surprise their fans with their amazing outfits and public appearances.

Every July 4th, David and Victoria mark their wedding anniversary with a heartfelt celebration. They always make sure to publicly express their love and appreciation for each other. In 2023, David shared a throwback photo where Victoria was sitting on his lap, each holding a puppy. In the caption, he praised her as the best wife and mother, wishing her a happy anniversary and declaring his deep love for her.