We Compared Paintings and Photos of Legendary Women From the 19th Century, and Now We Know All About Victorian-Era Photoshop

When we scroll through our social media feeds, we see hundreds of photos processed with photo editors. However, people tried to make their pictures look better in the past too. Though back then, retouching was done by portrait painters. So, we decided to compare paintings and photographs depicting legendary women of the 19th century.

Caroline Augusta of Bavaria, Empress of Austria

Marietta Alboni, Italian opera singer

Victoria of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, Empress of Germany

Louisa of the Netherlands, the wife of Charles XV of Sweden, Queen of Sweden

Carolina Coronado, Spanish writer

Teresa Cristina of the Two Sicilies, Empress of Brazil

Amalia of Oldenburg, Queen of Greece.

Maria of Nassau, mother of the first Queen Elisabeth of Romania

Marie of Prussia, Queen of Bavaria

Princess Louise, Duchess of Argyll

Mary Adelaide of Cambridge, the granddaughter of George III

Princess Marie Isabelle of Orléans, Infanta of Spain

Isabella II, Queen of Spain

Louise Rasmussen, the Danish ballet dancer and wife of King Frederick VII of Denmark

Maria Van Zandt, American opera singer

Maria Christina of the Two Sicilies, the queen consort and wife of King Ferdinand VII of Spain

Princess Adelheid of Hohenlohe-Langenburg, the niece of Queen Victoria

Elisabeth of Bavaria (Sissi), Empress of Austria