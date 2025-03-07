We Were Invited to a Wedding—a Week Before, My Partner's Invitation Was Revoked for a Shocking Reason

"My BF and I were invited to a wedding. Yesterday, he went out with the groom and came back with some news. Turns out his invite has been canceled. Their reasoning? No explanation, no heads-up—just a clear message that, for whatever reason, he wasn’t welcome anymore!

The thing is my partner and I have been together for two years—just like our friends, who are now celebrating their wedding. Unlike them, though, we’ve never had any interest in marriage. We assumed they respected our choice.

It stings. It’s one thing to opt out of marriage—it's another to be subtly punished for it."