"Weird and Inappropriate," Heidi Klum and Daughter's New Pics in Lingerie Ignite Reactions

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni recently appeared together in a new lingerie ad, and while the pair looks stunning and absolutely radiant, the photos have stirred some controversy.

Both models were featured in various lingerie sets, laughing and smiling for photos promoting a line of a famous brand, which was posted on Instagram. Heidi, 51, and Leni, 20, also created a video where they alternated filming each other with an old camera.

The brand captioned the video "Lace that flatters, support that empowers – From generation to generation," and the post has received praise from a big number of fans. A fan remarked, ''They are both gorgeous, and look so proud of each other,'' and another added, ''Congratulations ladies, you look adorable.'' That said, the photos have divided opinions among fans, as one person wrote, "Weird and inappropriate..." and another simply commented, "Cringe."

JM HAEDRICH/SIPA/East News

We add our voices to the fans praising Heidi and Leni, calling them adorable, with Heidi’s confidence and sense of humor continuing to shine. Her body positivity, just like in this post she shared before, remains truly impressive.