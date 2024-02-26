Wendy Williams Diagnosed With Two Brain Disorders, Tragic Details Revealed

Famous talk show host Wendy Williams disappeared for years at the peak of her career. It has now been revealed that the 59-year-old has been secretly battling major health issues.

A shocking revelation about a TV icon.

mpi04/MediaPunch/Associated Press/East News

Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with two brain disorders: primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Her reps confirmed this in a press release. They said that Wendy only got to know about her condition thanks to her new care team and the experts at Weill Cornell Medicine. They also said that Wendy is getting the medical help she needs and that she can still do many things on her own. She was the one who picked her care team and agreed to the press release, they added.

Her family shared tragic details about her condition.

The news of Wendy’s diagnosis came after a People Magazine story that featured the first comments from Wendy’s brother, sister, and niece. They talked about how Wendy’s life has changed over the past few years. Wendy’s niece, Alex Finnie, who is also a news anchor in Miami, said that they have seen Wendy go downhill for a long time. She said that it was sad and shocking to see Wendy in this state. They also said that Wendy is now living in a secret care facility. Her sister, Wanda Finnie, revealed that Wendy can call them, but they can’t call her or visit her. They don’t even know where she is. Wanda Finnie said that they miss Wendy and they can’t see her.