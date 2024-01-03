Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares a Heartfelt Tribute on Their 16th Anniversary Amid His Dementia Battle

Emma Heming Willis celebrated her 16th anniversary with Bruce Willis by sharing touching photos. Reflecting on their romantic journey, Emma expressed her growing love and adoration for the renowned action movie icon.

Emma posted a pair of snapshots featuring her and Bruce standing together in a serene garden park. Capturing the essence of their enduring relationship, she wrote , “16 years with this special man. My love and adoration for him only grows 🤍” Emma continued to share similar photos on her Instagram stories, offering glimpses into their intimate moments.

Among the heartfelt captions was one describing a cozy scene where Bruce snuggled up to her, labeled simply as “Smitten.” Another snapshot showcased the couple sharing a sweet kiss in what seemed to be their front yard, with Emma captioning it “Sweet 16.”

Having first crossed paths in 2007, Emma and Bruce exchanged vows in 2009. Their family has since expanded to include two daughters, Mabel (11) and Evelyn (9). Bruce also has three daughters from his previous marriage to Demi Moore—Rumer (35), Scout (32), and Tallulah (29).

Amidst the celebration, Emma’s touching posts also shed light on the challenges faced by the Willis family. Bruce has been confronting frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and aphasia, a condition hindering speech comprehension and expression. Emma acknowledged the difficult journey the family has undergone in recent years.