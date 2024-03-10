What 12 Celebrities Looked Like Before They Became World Famous

With the Help of AI, We Imagined What 15 of Our Favorite Celebrities Would Look Like Today
People
year ago
In every actor’s career, there is a movie or TV series that made them famous. It was Legally Blonde for Reese Witherspoon and Friends for Matt LeBlanc. We decided to find out what our favorite actors and actresses looked like before they played their iconic role.
It seems that the women from this article have remained beautiful, and guys have turned from funny young men into real heartthrobs. And here are what some other famous men looked like in their young age.