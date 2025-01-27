What 13 Iconic On-Screen Couples Would Look Like If the Actors Starred Alongside Their Real-Life Partners

When we watch movies, the on-screen couples seem perfect to us. Their chemistry, emotions and dramatic twists make us believe in true love. But what if we replace one partner with the real sweetheart of the actor? In this article, we decided to have a look at how iconic movies would look like if the main roles were played by stars and their real-life partners.

Clark and Lois, Man of Steel

Henry Cavill, who played Clark Kent, has been in a relationship with Natalie Viscuso since 2021. In April 2024, the couple announced that they are expecting a child. Amy Adams started dating actor and artist Darren Le Gallo in 2002, the couple married in 2016.

Tris and Four, Divergent

Theo James is married to Irish actress Ruth Kearney, known for her role as Jess Parker in the sci-fi drama Primeval. The couple have 2 children.

Bridget and Mark, Bridget Jones’s Diary

Colin Firth has been married to Italian activist Livia Giuggioli since 1997. In 2019, the couple was on the verge of divorce, but after some time the spouses reconciled and are together again. In 2021, Renee Zellweger began dating Ant Antead. In July 2023, journalists found out that the couple is engaged.

Edward and Bella, Twilight

The Twilight star Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse started dating in 2018. They got engaged in December 2023 and became parents to an adorable baby girl in March 2024.

Mia and Sebastian, La La Land

In 2011, Ryan Gosling met actress Eva Mendes on the set of the movie The Place Beyond the Pines. The actors started a romantic relationship. In 2014, the couple had their first daughter, and 2 years later they welcomed the second child. In 2022, Ryan and Eva secretly got married. In 2016, Stone met comedian, producer and director Dave McCarey on the show Saturday Night Live. They began dating a year later and announced their engagement in December 2019. The couple married in a private ceremony in September 2020.

Jenna and Matt, 13 going to 30

Mark Ruffalo has been married to Sunrise Coigney, a former actress, an entrepreneur and the mother to their 3 children — a son and 2 daughters — for almost a quarter of a century.

Edward and Vivian, Pretty Woman

There is a 33-year age difference between Richard Gere and his third wife. Gere met Spanish-born Alejandra Silva back when she was still a child — the actor was a friend of their family. Years later, they met again and got married in 2018. The couple have 2 sons.

Carrie and Mr. Big, Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker met actor Matthew Broderick in 1991. Their mutual love for the theater brought them together. In 1997, they tied the knot and for more than 25 years have been living in harmony. The couple has 3 children — a son and twin daughters. Former beauty queen, Canadian actress Tara Wilson, met Chris Noth in 2001 when she was working at TheCutting Room, a New York City lounge co-owned by North. They kept their romance a secret for years until their child was born in 2008. In April 2012, Tara and Chris were married in Hawaii. In 2020, their second son was born.

Neo and Trinity, The Matrix

Keanu Reeves met the American artist in 2009 at a dinner party. The couple hid their relationship for a long time, the first rumors about their affair appeared in 2011. It was not until 2019 that they appeared at an event as a couple. And in 2023, many admired their kiss on the red carpet of the MOCA Gala.

Andie and Ben, How to Lose a Guy in 10 days

Matthew McConaughey met Camila Alves when he was almost 40 and desperate to meet his only one. That was in 2006. In 2008, they made their red carpet debut as a couple. The same year they had their first child, and the second one 2 years later. In 2012, the couple got married and had their third child.

Tom and Summer, (500) Days of Summer

Joseph Gordon-Levitt prefers to keep his personal life private. In December 2014, he married Tasha McCauley, a technology entrepreneur and co-founder of Fellow Robots. The couple met through mutual friends and have since preferred to keep their relationship out of the public eye. Joseph and Tasha have 3 children: 2 sons and a daughter. The children’s names and photos are kept secret to let them decide for themselves if they want to be public figures in the future. Zooey Deschanel began dating Canadian TV host, building contractor and interior designer Jonathan Scott in 2019. In August 2023, while traveling to Scotland together, Scott proposed to Zooey and she said yes.

Barbie and Ken, Barbie

In November 2024, Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley became parents. The couple met in 2013 on the set of the movie Suite Française, where Ackerley worked as an assistant director and Robbie played one of the roles. Their relationship began in 2014, and in December 2016, they married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia.

David and Natalie, Love Actually

Hugh Grant has been married to Swedish television producer Anna Eberstein since 2018. The couple began dating in 2012 and have 3 children together. Before his marriage to Eberstein, Grant was known for his doubts about the institution of marriage, but after the wedding, he admitted that married life brought him joy and satisfaction.