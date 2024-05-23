“What Happened to Her?” Jennifer Lopez Leaves Fans Worried After Noticing Her Latest Transformation

Jennifer Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Atlas alone on Monday, fueling ongoing rumors about a possible split between her and her husband, Ben Affleck. Although the star was smiling for the cameras, fans were worried because she looked different.

The 54-year-old singer flaunted her toned arms in a stylish strapless dress, combining a white bodice with an elegant black skirt. In recent weeks, she and her husband, Ben Affleck, have been inundated with reports suggesting that their two-year marriage is in jeopardy. Nevertheless, despite the speculation, Lopez was still spotted wearing her wedding ring at the premiere.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News , Chad Salvador/Broadimage Enterta/Broad Image/East News

J. Lo adorned her honey-colored locks in a sophisticated bun and grasped a sleek black clutch in her hand. Elevating her ensemble, she accentuated her attire with eye-catching silver earrings and a coordinating necklace.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/East News

Fans online gushed over her appearance, calling her "stunning" and saying that "she looks absolutely incredible [...]" That said, a significant number of people online noticed that the star looked thinner than ever. Fans were worried, asking, "What happened to her?" One person observed, "Her face looks so odd. What happened? She seems to have aged 20 years." Another wrote, "A bit skinny and stressed J. Lo here."

Chad Salvador/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

In a recent interview, the star discussed her physique, stating, ’’I’m the thinnest I’ve ever been.’’ She explained that the transformation was due to a movie that helped her get into “fighting shape.” Lopez said, ’’I just finished a movie called Kiss of the Spider Woman, where it was all singing and dancing, which was equal parts exhilarating and exhausting as well.’’

