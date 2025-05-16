What Might Happen to Your Skin When You’re Stressed Out

Your cortisol levels can rise for many reasons: daily stress, an infection, the time of day... even pregnancy! And the funny thing is, you often don’t even notice the symptoms.

But when cortisol stays high for a long time, it may be due to something more serious, such as Cushing’s syndrome, a rare condition that, in some cases, is due to a pituitary tumor. Signs include weight gain, loss of muscle mass, a rounded face (cortisol face) and a small hump on the neck.

There is also exogenous Cushing’s syndrome, which does not come from the body, but from long-term use of steroids (such as pills, inhalers, or creams) to treat diseases such as asthma or lupus. This is the most common cause.

Finally, conditions such as depression, bad habits, or malnutrition can also raise cortisol. In these cases, by treating the root cause, levels tend to normalize. This is known as pseudo-Cushing.