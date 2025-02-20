7 Signs of Stress Your Body Can Produce

Stress can decrease the amount of saliva your glands produce, which can lead to a dry mouth. Another reason for this symptom is that many people breathe through their mouths when they feel anxious, and this airflow can further dry out oral tissues. The lack of salvia can lead to other issues as it allows bacteria and food debris to stay in the mouth, which can lead to tooth decay.

Don't forget to drink enough water to avoid dry mouth, while rinsing with a non-alcoholic mouthwash can also help.