What These 12 Celebrities’ Parents Actually Look Like
Genetics work in mysterious ways. Sometimes famous people closely resemble one parent, while others take after a grandparent, uncle, or aunt. In today’s compilation, we’re highlighting how the unique features of celebrities’ parents have shaped their distinctive looks.
1. Maya Hawke
Maya Hawke has firmly established herself as a rising star. Still, she remains appreciative of the guidance she received from her famous parents, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke. Born on July 8, 1998, she arrived two years after her parents first met on the set of Gattaca.
Her ancestry includes English, as well as German, Scots-Irish/Northern Irish, Scottish, Swedish, Danish, and Cornish.
2. Mariah Carey
3. Charles Melton
This handsome actor was born in Alaska. In addition to being an American, he also has European and Asian blood running through his veins. His father is of English descent, while his mother is Korean by birth.
4. Beyoncé
Beyoncé, born in Texas to a father of African heritage and a mother of mixed-race background, serves as a clear example when distinguishing race from ethnicity. Her racial identity is African, while her ethnicity is Black American.
5. Zendaya
This young and talented actress is of African-American descent, with Nigerian roots on her father’s side and German and Scottish on her mother’s side. She has been walking around film sets since she was very young, and it was not surprising that one or both of her parents would accompany her. Interestingly, she doesn’t specifically look like either of them but is a perfect mix of both.
6. Jason Momoa
Momoa has a fascinating ethnic mix. His father is of Native Hawaiian descent, while his mother is of German and Irish descent. He has also stated in interviews that his mother is also a descendant of the Native American Pawnee tribe, hence his strong connection and activism in defense of native peoples.
7. Chrissy Teigen
This beautiful woman is a sought-after model, influencer, and entrepreneur. She has a truly exotic and unique beauty thanks to the magic of genetics. While her father is an American of Norwegian descent, her mother is from Thailand.
8. Dwayne Johnson
Known as “The Rock,” Dwayne began his career as a wrestler, later allowing him to star in action movies. His passion for wrestling also runs in his family. His father, an African-Canadian of Irish descent, was not just a wrestler, he was the first world champion of color in the tag team wrestling category. At the same time, this sport was also important on his mother’s Samoan side: both his grandfather and grandmother had a strong presence in the wrestling world.
9. Vanessa Hudgens
On her father’s side, Vanessa has Irish, French, and Native American ancestry. On her mother’s side, she has Asian ancestry. Vanessa’s mother is a native of the Philippines.
10. Meghan Markle
The Duchess of Sussex has a unique type of beauty. In fact, her face has been ranked as one of the most beautiful in the world, according to scientists. Her proportions are almost perfect. She’s also proud of her mixed ethnicity: her father is an American with German, English, and Irish ancestry, and her mother is African-American with Nigerian ancestry.
11. Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves was born in Lebanon and comes from a diverse background, with Chinese, Hawaiian, and Caucasian heritage. He holds citizenship in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and has lived and worked internationally throughout his career.
12. Halle Berry
The unstoppable Halle Berry is also a mixed-race celebrity. Her father and mother met while working at the same hospital. He was an assistant, and she was a nurse. On her father’s side, Halle inherited African-American ethnicity, while on her mother’s side, originally from Liverpool, England, she inherited Caucasian ethnicity.
13. Jesse Williams
If you can’t place him by name, we can give you some clues: for starters, he has been part of countless male beauty lists, including People magazine’s most attractive men, ranking twelfth. With a dark complexion and blue eyes, this actor stole the hearts of all Grey’s Anatomy fans when playing the role of surgeon Jackson Avery.
Still don’t know who he is? He is the perfect example that diversity can be a synonym for beauty. The ethnic mix of his parents, African American on his father’s side and Swedish American on his mother’s side, gave this actor a unique physique that is impossible to overlook.
Where are you reading this article from—and where are your ancestors from? It's fascinating to see how heritage and family roots shape who we are, both inside and out.