What’s the Real Reason Why Dolly Parton Didn’t Have Kids

Marriage holds diverse meanings: for some, it’s the beginning of a cherished family journey; for others, it’s a path intertwined with love and career pursuits. Dolly Parton, the legendary singer and actress, openly discusses her decision against having children, highlighting that her thriving career might have taken a different course if she had chosen parenthood.

Having kids wasn’t her desire at all.

Having met her husband, Carl Dean, at a Nashville laundromat in 1964 and marrying two years later, the couple opted not to have children. Dolly, now 77, disclosed that the urge to have kids wasn’t a compelling desire for her. In an interview with Saga Magazine, she shared, “I haven’t missed it like I thought I might. When you’re a young couple, you think you’re going to have kids, but it just wasn’t one of those burning things for me. I had my career, my music, and I was traveling. If I’d had kids, I’d have stayed at home with them. I’m sure I would’ve worried myself to death about them.”

Dolly expressed concern about the world, mentioning, “With everything that’s going on, I’d hate to be bringing a child into this world right now! I always say God didn’t let me have children so that all kids could be mine.” In another interview for Mojo magazine, she shared, “Everything is out there. Kids know everything. They see everything. They hear everything. We have to discuss stuff. I know this sounds like a selfish, awful thing to say, but I’m almost glad I never had children. I worry myself to death about my little nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.”

The secret of the marriage that lasted almost 6 decades.

The music icon recently opened up about the secrets behind her enduring 59-year marriage. Speaking on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show, she highlighted honesty, an offbeat sense of humor, mutual respect, and love as the pillars of their relationship. Dolly humorously revealed, “He is crazy, so funny and clever. And I have a great sense of humor from both sides of my family, so I think the humor has always been good.”

Describing the foundation of their romance, she added, “There’s the respect and the love, and I just like him! You know, I would have liked him if he wasn’t my husband, if he was somebody else’s husband. I’d say, ’You know that Carl Dean, ain’t he funny? Ain’t he a good guy?’ So, I think it’s just that mutual respect, and we just like each other.”

Dolly also praised her husband’s honesty, mentioning how he never shies away from providing his opinion, albeit never in a harsh manner. Even when critiquing her work, such as her new album, his straightforward approval means the world to her. She shared, “When I got the whole album done, he said, ’It’s really good.’ And to me, that would be like somebody else jumping up and down and putting stars on the wall or something. But for him to just say it’s good, it’s really good, meant the world to me.”