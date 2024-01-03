Who Is Hasbulla, The Story of a Little Man Who Conquered The Hearts of The Whole World

The little man, Hasbulla, has become an Internet sensation over the past years and become a hero of loved Internet memes. “But who is Hasbulla?” many may still ask. That’s why we decided to tell you a story about this Internet celebrity who has definitely crossed your timeline at least once!

It all started with a viral TikTok

The little hero’s full name is Hasbulla Magomedov. However, he also widely goes under the nickname Hasbik. He was born on July 7, 2002. However, he’s not your usual celebrity; he’s a popular figure on social media. What makes him stand out is that he has dwarfism, a condition caused by not having enough growth hormones. Standing at just 102 cm (3.4 feet) tall, Hasbulla is quite small compared to most people. In 2021, he shot to stardom because of a TikTok video that spread like wildfire on the Internet. Since then, he’s teamed up with some big names in mixed martial arts, like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev, and Alexander Volkanovski. But that’s not all; he’s also been hanging out with other famous folks like Dana White, Mark Wahlberg, Shaquille O’Neal, and Nelk Boys. People love Hasbulla for his unique personality and how he connects with others. Despite his small stature, he’s making big social media and entertainment waves. It’s fascinating to see how someone so small can have such a huge impact and be friends with some of the biggest names in the business. Hasbulla is proof that size doesn’t always matter when it comes to making a name for yourself.

He had to escape his school to start doing what he likes

Growing up, his dad worked as a plumber, humbly making their living. Hasbulla follows the Muslim faith and belongs to the Dargin ethnicity. His roots and background are an essential part of who he is. In one of his interviews, Hasbulla shared that he didn’t enjoy his time at school, describing it as a “prison.” This insight into his past gave a glimpse into his challenges during those four years. According to his informal interpreter, Surkhay Sungurov, Hasbulla went to great lengths to escape the confines of the school. He convinced a friend to drive a whopping 200 kilometers to help him break free.

Once he successfully left the school, Hasbulla embarked on a new journey—creating videos for the Internet. This marked a significant turning point in his life, leading to the fame and recognition he enjoys today. The shift from a restrictive environment to the creative freedom of the Internet allowed Hasbulla to showcase his unique personality and connect with a global audience. Through his videos, he transcended the limitations he felt in the school. His escape wasn’t just physical but also symbolic, representing his liberation from constraints. The Internet became his canvas, and with each video, Hasbulla painted a picture of resilience, humor, and authenticity. His journey as an Internet sensation demonstrates the power of determination and the ability to overcome challenges. Hasbulla’s story is not just about fame; it’s about breaking free from circumstances’ limitations and creating a space where he could be himself. In the vast world of the Internet, Hasbulla found his voice and made a name for himself, proving that sometimes, escaping the “prisons” of life can lead to unexpected and extraordinary adventures.

He gained viral success from the very beginning

Since November 2020, Hasbulla has amassed an impressive following of over eight and a half million fans on Instagram. His journey to fame kicked off when he went viral on TikTok, cleverly using humor to mock mixed martial arts (MMA) content playfully. In one of his early viral videos, Hasbulla showcased his wit by driving a motorized scooter while amusingly lecturing a young cyclist about pandemic restrictions, urging him to head home. Another endearing moment captured him enjoying strawberries in a lighthearted video. His fame reached new heights when he earned the nickname ’Mini Khabib’ for flawlessly replicating the iconic weigh-in of professional MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. This newfound moniker brought attention to their unique connection, leading to a series of collaborative content projects between the two.

Despite facing the challenges of a debilitating condition that results in his unusually short stature, Hasbulla radiates confidence and charm. These qualities have become integral to his widespread popularity. In a world where physical appearances often define perceptions, Hasbulla’s ability to embrace himself and captivate audiences showcases the strength of character that transcends limitations. Hasbulla’s rise to social media stardom isn’t just about numbers; it’s a testament to the universal appeal of authenticity and humor. His journey from TikTok to Instagram, fueled by creativity and the ability to connect with others, highlights the positive impact one individual can have on a global scale. In a world inundated with content, Hasbulla stands out for his condition and the genuine joy and laughter he brings millions worldwide.

His condition is quite rare, but it does not hold him from reaching his dreams.

Hasbulla Magomedov was born with a condition known as Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), commonly referred to as dwarfism. It’s important to clarify that this is a condition, not a disease, as many people often search for “Hasbulla’s disease.” This condition gives the impression that Hasbulla is much younger than his actual age, leading to queries like “Is Hasbulla a kid?” popping up frequently. However, Hasbulla is unequivocally not a child; he is a 21-year-old adult. GHD, the condition affecting Hasbulla, has also impacted other well-known sports figures, such as Lionel Messi. Messi was diagnosed with GHD at the age of 11 and received human growth hormone (HGH) injections. While it’s not officially confirmed, Messi likely discontinued this treatment upon reaching adulthood, as HGH is a prohibited substance in sports. Due to his dwarfism, Hasbulla stands at a height of only 3 feet 3 inches, equivalent to around 1 meter. This physical characteristic, combined with his condition, contributes to the misconception of his age. Additionally, it’s estimated that Hasbulla weighs around 16 kilograms, or 2.5 stone. Understanding the distinction between a condition and a disease is crucial when discussing Hasbulla’s unique situation. His journey, alongside other notable figures who share a similar condition, sheds light on the diversity of experiences within dwarfism and the importance of dispelling misconceptions surrounding it.

He has a special relationship with UFC

In October, Hasbulla made headlines by inking a five-year deal with the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship), all while engaging in a heated social media spat with Irish fighter Conor McGregor. Despite rumors circulating about a potential match between Hasbulla and another Internet personality with the same disability, Abdu Rozik, orchestrated by UFC president Dana White, this matchup never materialized. However, the Internet sensation appears to have entered into a promotional agreement with the UFC. Over the past few months, Hasbulla has graced several UFC events, marking his presence in the mixed martial arts scene. Notably, he was seen at UFC 280, a marquee event headlined by fighters Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev.

The diminutive star continued to capture attention when he attended the UFC Fight Night featuring Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan. This event culminated in a victory for Dvalishvili via unanimous decision. Hasbulla’s appearances at these high-profile UFC gatherings signify his growing association with the organization and the broader acceptance of his unique presence within the MMA community. His involvement in UFC events showcases his popularity and suggests a collaboration that goes beyond the typical athlete-promoter relationship. Hasbulla’s journey from social media sensation to a visible figure in the UFC underlines the evolving landscape of entertainment and sports, where unconventional paths can lead to unexpected opportunities. As he continues to be a fixture at UFC gatherings, it remains to be seen how his partnership with the organization will unfold in the coming years.

His content is Internet’s favorite

So, who is Hasbulla? A social media sensation! When Magomedov burst onto the Internet scene, the floodgates of memes swung wide open. His own content became a living, breathing meme, and the comment sections on his Instagram posts became virtual playgrounds filled with laughing-crying emojis from his ardent fans. TikTok played a pivotal role in catapulting Hasbulla to Internet stardom, with a surge in fans starting around April 2021. Users took delight in reposting snippets of his content, seamlessly integrating them into a plethora of memes that circulated across the platform (examples shown below, left and right).

In a defining moment of 2021, Hasbulla shared a video indulging in a slice of pizza, transforming it into a viral sensation affectionately known as “Pitzah.” The charm lies in the video’s simplicity, where he takes a bite of the pizza slice and utters the word in a funny accent, leaving viewers in stitches. Taking the phenomenon further, Hasbulla strategically licensed his image, allowing it to be featured in various merchandise. His distinctive presence permeated various aspects of popular culture, from stickers to life-sized cardboard cutouts and even air fresheners. This move capitalized on his Internet fame and solidified his status as a beloved figure with marketable appeal. The pervasive influence of Hasbulla’s memes and viral moments underscores the dynamic nature of Internet culture. It’s a testament to his ability to captivate audiences and seamlessly integrate into the digital tapestry of memes and online trends. As his Internet journey continues, Hasbulla’s impact on the meme landscape remains a vibrant and evolving chapter in the annals of online entertainment.

What is Hasbulla’s net worth?

Despite keeping his net worth private, Hasbulla Magomedov’s surge in social media fame has led to an estimated net worth of around $200,000 USD. With this financial success, Hasbulla has strategically invested in various assets, including luxury cars, watches, cryptocurrencies, and NFTs, showcasing a diversified portfolio. His love for luxury watches is evident in his collection, emphasizing top-tier timepieces that capture the attention of watch enthusiasts worldwide. Notably, Hasbulla proudly displays his Rolex collection, demonstrating a flair for elegance and an appreciation for meticulous craftsmanship.

One of his initial timepiece acquisitions was a $7,500, 31mm Rolex Oyster Perpetual Datejust featuring a sophisticated Roman dark grey dial and an oyster bracelet. This watch symbolizes his discerning taste, meticulous attention to detail, and unapologetic affinity for luxury. Beyond watches, Hasbulla has ventured into the world of cryptocurrency, launching the Crypto Hasbulla project. This venture involves a meme-based NFT collection comprising 10,000 hand-drawn pieces, showcasing his innovative approach to digital assets. Mini Khabib isn’t just a connoisseur of exquisite watches and crypto art; he also exhibits a keen eye for classic cars. While he frequently shares glimpses of beautiful and expensive cars on his social media platforms, the ownership details remain undisclosed. Hasbulla’s foray into different investment avenues adds a layer of sophistication to his public persona. It highlights his charismatic personality, strategic approach to financial management, and willingness to explore diverse opportunities. As he continues to navigate the realms of luxury and digital assets, Hasbulla’s financial journey becomes an intriguing facet of his overall narrative.

Despite his busy life and rough interests, his heart is open for love!

As of now, Hasbulla is not in a relationship, and, as of August 2022, he shared on the Kyle and Jackie O show that he feels he’s “too young” for dating and isn’t ready to dive into it just yet. Despite this, he did express his desire to tie the knot one day, envisioning marriage possibly happening in the next five to ten years. Hasbulla’s candidness about his romantic life sheds light on his perspective and future aspirations. It’s refreshing to see him take his time to focus on personal growth before venturing into the realm of relationships, demonstrating a thoughtful approach to matters of the heart. As he navigates the spotlight and continues to share snippets of his life, it adds a relatable and human dimension to his larger-than-life persona.