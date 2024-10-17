We Ranked the 30 Hot Looks From New Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

People
14 hours ago

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stormed back in 2024 after a five-year hiatus, hotter and more inclusive than ever! From legendary Angels to fresh faces, the runway was a dazzling display of beauty and confidence. We ranked the 30 hottest looks that set the stage ablaze.

30. Gigi Hadid

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

29. Liu Wen

28. Doutzen Kroes

27. Josephine Skriver

26. Barbara Palvin

25. Neelam Gill

24. Vittoria Ceretti

23. Lila Moss

22. Maty Fall

21. Alex Consani

20. Mika Schneider

19. Irina Shayk

18. Blesnya Minher

17. Vika Evseeva

16. Taylor Hill

15. Kate Moss

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

14. Devyn Garcia

13. Joan Smalls

12. Isabeli Fontana

11. He Cong

10. Ashley Graham

Evan Agostini/Invision/East News

9. Sun Mizrahi

8. Alaato Jazyp

7. Rianne Van Rompaey

6. Mia Armstrong

5. Bella Hadid

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

4. Grace Elizabeth

3. Imaan Hammam

2. Candice Swanepoel

1. Awar Odhiang

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

The Victoria’s Secret runway dazzled, but have you seen the models who are changing the game in the fashion industry? Get ready to be inspired by these boundary-breakers in our upcoming article!

Preview photo credit ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News, Evan Agostini/Invision/East News, ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News

Comments

Get notifications
Lucky you! This thread is empty,
which means you've got dibs on the first comment.
Go for it!

Related Reads