We Ranked the 30 Hot Looks From New Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show stormed back in 2024 after a five-year hiatus, hotter and more inclusive than ever! From legendary Angels to fresh faces, the runway was a dazzling display of beauty and confidence. We ranked the 30 hottest looks that set the stage ablaze.
30. Gigi Hadid
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
29. Liu Wen
28. Doutzen Kroes
27. Josephine Skriver
26. Barbara Palvin
25. Neelam Gill
24. Vittoria Ceretti
23. Lila Moss
22. Maty Fall
21. Alex Consani
20. Mika Schneider
19. Irina Shayk
18. Blesnya Minher
17. Vika Evseeva
16. Taylor Hill
15. Kate Moss
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
14. Devyn Garcia
13. Joan Smalls
12. Isabeli Fontana
11. He Cong
10. Ashley Graham
Evan Agostini/Invision/East News
9. Sun Mizrahi
8. Alaato Jazyp
7. Rianne Van Rompaey
6. Mia Armstrong
5. Bella Hadid
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
4. Grace Elizabeth
3. Imaan Hammam
2. Candice Swanepoel
1. Awar Odhiang
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/East News
