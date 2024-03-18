«Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?» Participant Calls His Wife for Help but a Man Answers

An episode of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? left viewers scratching their heads. Contestant JP Hogan dialed his wife for help, only to be greeted by a male voice on the other end of the line. While host Jeremy Clarkson seized the opportunity to poke fun at the unexpected twist, fans of the show have been speculating about the true nature of the incident.

JP Hogan, a science teacher, found himself facing a particularly challenging question during his appearance on the popular TV show. His task was to identify which day constituted the weekend in Germany, leaving Hogan momentarily puzzled, despite his best efforts. With £16,000 at stake, he opted to use his «phone a friend» lifeline, reaching out to his wife, Elizabeth, for assistance. However, what followed was anything but ordinary. Instead of hearing his wife’s voice on the other end of the line, Hogan was met with the unexpected presence of a male speaker. Host Jeremy Clarkson wasted no time taking advantage of the moment, teasing Hogan about the mysterious turn of events. As the audience and contestant anxiously awaited clarification, the situation took a surprising turn when Elizabeth finally answered, revealing innocently that she was accompanied by someone else at the time.

Social media buzzed with speculation following the episode, with viewers pondering the identity of the male voice and the circumstances surrounding the call. While some entertained the idea of a supposed affair, others delved deeper, proposing more innocent explanations for the unexpected interruption. One prevailing theory suggested that the male voice may have been an automated message since Elizabeth hinted at the presence of show staff overseeing her call to prevent cheating.