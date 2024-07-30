Antonio Banderas Reunites With Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson in Sweet Photo

Years have passed, but the heartwarming bond between Antonio Banderas and Dakota Johnson still captures our attention. Even though they live separate lives, Antonio is still a beloved part of Dakota’s world. Despite his divorce from her mom, Antonio loves hanging out with Dakota and making new memories together. Here’s a sneak peek into their special bond.

He met her when she was just a 6-year-old girl.

Invision/Invision/East News

Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith met while both were still married to other people. She was married to actor Don Johnson at the time, having been married to him twice before their final separation in 1994. Griffith’s first child, Alexander, was with actor Steven Bauer, whom she married in 1981 and divorced in 1989. She had her daughter Dakota with Johnson, with marriages spanning 1976-1976 and 1989-1996. Marrying Griffith, who had two young children, was nerve-wracking for the actor. At 35, Antonio Banderas suddenly became the stepfather to 6-year-old Dakota and 10-year-old Alexander.

When asked about becoming a stepfather, Banderas admitted it was challenging. He had to reassure the kids that he was there to stay, and acknowledged that it was difficult because they had to accept him while he was “totally inexperienced.” Once he understood his fatherly role, Banderas began slowly building a relationship with his stepchildren, trying to offer them stability and gradually becoming a father figure. The situation became even more challenging when his daughter Stella was born, as he was still working on earning Alexander’s and Dakota’s trust and affection. When asked how long it took for the kids to feel at ease, Banderas mentioned that within a year, they realized he was there to stay.

He greatly influenced his stepdaughter’s career.

Banderas played a big role in Dakota’s acting career. She got her start in his directorial debut, Crazy in Alabama, in 1999, acting alongside her mom. Also, as a kid, Dakota often hung out with Banderas on movie sets. For example, when Dakota jumped into her new, challenging role in the action-packed film Madame Web, she found inspiration from her stepdad Antonio Banderas as he had a big impact on her. “I remember growing up with him, and how he would train for things and get ready for stuff,” Dakota said, adding that she picked up his disciplined approach to fitness and training. “He’s really hard core with that stuff—but I learned a lot from him.”

Banderas and Dakota’s mother filed for divorce in 2014.

Invision/Invision/East News

Banderas has once revealed Dakota’s sweet nickname for him from her childhood. Dakota called him Paponio, blending “papa” (Spanish for “daddy”) and Antonio, making him her Antonio papa. Unfortunately, Banderas and Dakota’s mom filed for divorce in June 2014 after 18 years of marriage. They released a joint statement explaining that they were parting ways in a loving and friendly manner, with mutual honor and respect for each other, their family and friends, and the beautiful time they had spent together. Their separation was amicable, with Griffith citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split.

Dakota and Banderas’ bond has grown stronger with time.

Invision/Invision/East News

Dakota Johnson’s relationship with her stepdad, Antonio Banderas, has only gotten stronger. At the 2019 Hollywood Film Awards, Dakota gave a heartfelt speech while presenting him with the Best Actor Award, calling him by her childhood nickname (“Papi”) and tearing up as she spoke. She shared how lucky she felt to have gained a bonus dad, who turned out to be one of the most influential people in her life. Growing up, Dakota saw Banderas light up their lives, bringing “a remarkably magical little sister” into their family.

In his acceptance speech, Banderas dedicated the award to Dakota, cherishing the nickname “Papi” she gave him. After the event, he told that Dakota’s speech was a complete surprise, as she hadn’t shared it with him beforehand. The speech brought back a flood of memories, confirming that their time together was all about family and totally worth it. Years have passed since that speech, but nothing has changed between the two. They still love spending time together. Just recently, Antonio Banderas shared a photo with Dakota from one of their hangouts in Malaga, captioning it, “Happiness: Dakota in Malaga!” Another picture shows them posing with friends, highlighting their close and loving relationship.

