Here’s the Truth Behind Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas’ Divorce

Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas were once regarded as one of Hollywood’s most glamorous and enduring couples. Their journey together, however, was marked by twists and turns that eventually led to their divorce in 2014, after nearly two decades of marriage.

When they met they were both married.

Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection/Everett Collection/East News

Their initial encounter dates back to the 1989 Academy Awards, where Antonio was captivated by Melanie’s elegance and charm. Despite his immediate infatuation, Melanie, taken aback by his forwardness, brushed off his advances. Little did they know that fate would reunite them on the set of «Two Much» in 1995, igniting a spark that would alter the course of their lives. Despite both being married at the time, the chemistry between them was undeniable, prompting them to navigate the complexities of their burgeoning romance amid existing commitments.

Their relationship was always the topic of controversial discussions.

Corredor99/ MediaPunch Inc./EAST NEWS

Their relationship faced early scrutiny due to Melanie’s tumultuous past, including a well-documented on-and-off relationship with actor Don Johnson. However, Antonio’s rising star power in Hollywood and Melanie’s enduring A-list status positioned them as a formidable force in the entertainment industry. As they continued to collaborate on various projects, their personal lives often took center stage, with tabloids speculating about the state of their union.

East News

One of the significant challenges they encountered was Melanie’s battle with addiction, which had plagued her long before her relationship with Antonio. Despite her efforts to overcome these struggles, including stints in rehab, the specter of addiction cast a shadow over their marriage. Antonio stood by her side throughout her journey to recovery, offering unwavering support and love. However, the strain of Melanie’s ongoing struggles took its toll on their relationship, testing the strength of their bond.

The relationship couldn’t withstand the stagnation.

Thierry Carpico/Everett Collection / East News

In interviews, both Melanie and Antonio reflected on the complexities of their marriage, acknowledging the highs and lows they experienced together. While they shared moments of joy and camaraderie, they also grappled with the inherent challenges of maintaining a relationship in the spotlight. Melanie, in particular, expressed a sense of stagnation that ultimately contributed to their decision to part ways.

«They used to be so affectionate with each other, but more recently they’ve been drifting apart,» one insider claimed.

Melanie was too infatuated with Antonio.

Phil Loftus/Capital Pictures/EAST NEWS

In 2016, Melanie Griffith shared some thoughts about her split from Antonio Banderas, and she didn’t shy away from taking some of the responsibility. She said that she felt like she played a part in the breakdown of their marriage because she felt «stuck.» It wasn’t about someone being unfaithful or doing something wrong, she explained, but more about her feeling lost and unsure about her life. «I won’t let that happen again,» she emphasized. «I won’t let that happen again. I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do.»

While Griffith admitted that her struggles were a big reason for their separation, she also hinted a few months later that her new relationship with Banderas might have added stress to her life. Speaking at the 2017 Women’s Brain Health Initiative, she talked about how being prescribed medication for her epilepsy had changed things for her. «I haven’t had a seizure, which is amazing — but I also got divorced, which I think is the real healer for me. I mean it! I am not stressed anymore!»

However, Griffith later clarified on her Instagram that she was just teasing and that she and Banderas were still on good terms. She wanted to make it clear that she wasn’t blaming Antonio or their marriage for anything. «I love him and always will,» she wrote.

So, while their split may have had its complexities, Melanie wants everyone to know that there’s no ill will between her and Antonio, and she’s focused on taking care of herself.

Preview photo credit East News