10 household must-haves from Amazon that are real champions at what they do

Photos speak louder than words when it comes to choosing the best household products. We selected 10 household gems from Amazon with mind-blowing before and after collages that happy customers have shared. They will do the toughest job around the house perfectly well, saving your time, money and nerves.

1. Give a second life to your old leather furniture with this marvelous leather conditioner. It works deep to protect new leather and rejuvenate dry leather and old leather. You can use it to soften and moisturize furniture, car seats, shoes and belts. The product is great for all colors of leather, including white. Its non-toxic formula is water-repellant, non-sticky, fragrance-free, and contains no silicone.

58,500+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I can’t believe how well this conditioner worked. We had never used anything on our leather chair, and you could tell. It took about 5 applications until the chair didn’t seem “thirsty” anymore. It looks like we have a new chair. I’m so, so happy with this product. — Candice Stahl Buy this item on AMAZON here

2. This multipurpose cleaner and stain remover is a real household must-have. Being bleach-free, this product can easily remove rust, tarnish, mineral deposits, and tough stains from most surfaces, including stainless steel, porcelain, ceramic, copper alloys, fiberglass, brass, bronze, chrome, and aluminum. The photos below show what this cleaner can do to rust stains!

12,900+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This product has been used for years by anyone in the hospitality business. It easily cleans surfaces and items and rinses off nicely, leaving no film, but clean surfaces! A little bit goes a long way, making this such a great value. It does not have a super strong scent, which is nice for guests at the restaurant I work at because it does not affect their dining experience. I highly recommend it! — Jamie C. Regan Buy this item on AMAZON here

3. This instant mold and mildew stain remover works like magic. It easily removes stubborn stains from decks, wood, vinyl siding, drywall, concrete floors, brick walls, kitchen surfaces, and other areas where mold and mildew tend to grow. This powerful and fast-acting mold spray starts working instantly to target deeply embedded stains that linger on surfaces and hard-to-reach areas.

55,100+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ok, I bought this based on Amazon reviews and it was incredible! I used it on mold on the caulk in my shower.

Normally we tear it out and replace it when it gets moldy, but I thought I’d give this a try first. It took it all back to white. And you don’t have to scrub. You just spray it on and then rinse it off. I highly recommend it! — Angela Lucabaugh Buy this item on AMAZON here

4. This oven cleaner will remove tough grease and burnt-on food. It is perfect for oven spot cleaning in 30 seconds and safe for everyday use. Even tough mess in your oven won’t stand a chance of survival thanks to the product’s powerful formula. The usage is super simple: just spray the product on the stain and wipe.

7,100+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ We had a cheese disaster in the oven. I dreaded having to do something about it. I read product reviews and went for it. For really bad situations, it says you can leave it on overnight, which I did.

Next morning, I wiped it out, rinsed, done! Then I immediately bought an oven liner! — C. Martin Buy this item on AMAZON here

5. This stain and odor eliminator is a must-have for families with pets. It’s perfect for use on carpets, floors, furniture, clothing, litter boxes, kennels, carriers, and all pet living and sleeping areas. This wonder-working spray contains natural enzymes that are activated on contact with odors and stains, feeding on ammonia crystals and organic matter until they are completely eliminated.

113,900+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I have used this product several times to clean dog urine from the carpet and couch after adopting a shelter dog who was anxious. It is the best odor eliminator I can find. It really does work, and I have missed it when I am without it and need it. I have used vinegar and baking soda in its place, but that just doesn’t get the odor out. This stuff does.

However, this product has a bit of an odd scent. It is not offensive, but it doesn’t really smell good either. The scent lingers, too, so if you use it in a room you are going to be in a lot, you will be smelling it. It’s much better than smelling pet odors, though. — Dragon Buy this item on AMAZON here

6. If you’ve got furniture or clothes that you want to look like new again, buy this fabric shaver and you won’t regret it. It will safely remove fuzz, lint and pills from your favorite fabrics, from socks to sofas. The device is portable and battery operated for your ultimate convenience. The fuzz is caught in the detachable lint catcher for easy disposal.

126,500+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This fabric shaver is EVERYTHING. It’s super easy to use and clean. And if you look at the before and after of my couch, you’ll be mind blown. It made my couch look like new!!! I have recommended it to all my family/friends. — Armcc91 Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. When cleaning the toilet bowl causes anxiety, this toilet bowl cleaner will help. Rough on hard water stains and mineral deposits, yet gentle on surfaces, this fabulous tool ensures a fresh, spotless toilet every time you use it. This pumice stone has a convenient handle, so your hands won’t touch the dirt.

24,300+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I am BLOWN AWAY. I used this on the original toilet that was built into our house 10 years ago. I thought there was NOTHING that would get rid of the hard water stains. This product was easy to use, worked quickly with a little elbow grease, and did exactly what it claimed to do. I will 100% purchase it again. — Emily Evans Buy this item on AMAZON here

8. With this combination of mulch, seed and fertilizer you can grow grass anywhere you want. This grass grows in full sun and dense shade, on high traffic areas and on slopes. If your lawn has patches that badly need repair, don’t hesitate to add this product to your shopping cart, while it’s still in stock!

18,300+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’m not one to write reviews often, but I was thoroughly pleased with this product. We have firm, sandy soil, and we thought grass was just a dream. After only 5 days, we saw little blades appear. We started with about no grass and now a month and a half later we have a full green yard. — Amazon Customer Buy this item on AMAZON here

9. Pet hair everywhere? This reusable lint roller will tackle that problem in the blink of an eye. Just roll the tool back and forth along any surface, and it will quickly trap fur and lint into the built-in chamber. When the cleaning is finished, just press the release button to open the chamber and throw the fur away. It’s PURRfectly simple! The roller requires no adhesives or sticky tape and can be used again and again.

183,200+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This thing is amazing. I inherited my parents’ house and the cats that live here. Not much isn’t covered with cat hair. I first tackled a small ottoman. It was white with cat hair.

Within 20 minutes of using this, the ottoman is blue again! I’m cleaning everything! This thing is amazing! Buy this right now! — Tracy Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. These produce saver containers will help you considerably reduce food waste. The container lids have built-in filters that regulate the flow of oxygen and carbon dioxide to create the optimal environment for your food to stay fresh for longer. The elevated base of the containers lifts produce away from moisture and promotes proper airflow. They are just perfect for storing fruit and veggies. In the photo below, the pepper on the right was stored in this container and lasted much longer than usual.

3,900+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Here is a photo of the peppers 10 days later. The one I kept in the produce bag and drawer is soft and shriveled, while the peppers I kept in the container are firm, robust, and just as fresh as the day I bought them, with no sign of going bad, so I’m sure it will last even longer.

I love strawberries, but they usually lasted about three days in my fridge before the green part got brittle, and the berry looked unappealing. With these containers, they lasted 10 days!!! These containers are a miracle, and allow me to buy produce on sale and then keep it longer. They eliminate so much waste. — Amazon Customer Buy this item on AMAZON here

Before you leave, take a look at this selection of cleaners from Amazon that will help you get rid of stains, rust, dirt and grime around your house. The before and after photos that happy customers share show just how well these products work.