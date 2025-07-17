Why Keeping a Coin in Your Freezer When You’re Not Home Could Be a Lifesaver

Ever come home from work or vacation and notice your digital clock is blinking? You might shrug it off, thinking a brief outage isn’t a big deal. But the truth is, you can’t tell how long the power was out—long enough, possibly, for your food to thaw, spoil, and refreeze without any visible signs.

One common consequence of these shifts is unexpected power outages. But there’s a smart, simple trick to tell if your freezer lost power while you were away: freeze a cup of water, place a coin on top, and leave it in your freezer.