Why Princess Catherine Took Off Her Wedding Ring: The Emotional Explanation

Princess Kate and Prince William brought joy to royal fans recently when they shared a video wishing Team GB good luck in the Olympics. While many were charmed by the Prince of Wales’ new beard, some sharp-eyed viewers noticed something unexpected.

In the video, Princess Kate was wearing a different ring next to her engagement ring, leading some to wonder why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring anymore.

According to a medical contributor, there are several reasons why someone undergoing cancer treatment might remove their rings. "Chemotherapy can cause fluid retention in the hands, which might make rings tight and difficult," he explained. Additionally, "metal rings could interfere with the radiation therapy and cause issues such as burns on the skin around the ring."

The specialist also mentioned that cancer treatments can make the skin more sensitive, and wearing rings might irritate it further. Finally, he noted that removing jewelry can help prevent infections during chemotherapy, as patients are at a higher risk.