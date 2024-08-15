Why Princess Catherine Took Off Her Wedding Ring: The Emotional Explanation
Princess Kate and Prince William brought joy to royal fans recently when they shared a video wishing Team GB good luck in the Olympics. While many were charmed by the Prince of Wales’ new beard, some sharp-eyed viewers noticed something unexpected.
In the video, Princess Kate was wearing a different ring next to her engagement ring, leading some to wonder why she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring anymore.
According to a medical contributor, there are several reasons why someone undergoing cancer treatment might remove their rings. "Chemotherapy can cause fluid retention in the hands, which might make rings tight and difficult," he explained. Additionally, "metal rings could interfere with the radiation therapy and cause issues such as burns on the skin around the ring."
The specialist also mentioned that cancer treatments can make the skin more sensitive, and wearing rings might irritate it further. Finally, he noted that removing jewelry can help prevent infections during chemotherapy, as patients are at a higher risk.
Even though Princess Kate has taken off her wedding ring, she’s still wearing her sapphire engagement ring and another band. The new ring, which is set with diamonds and a dark red stone, likely a ruby or garnet, might be a replacement because her wedding ring became too tight.
This ruby ring carries deep meaning, symbolizing passion, love, courage, and good fortune. It might also hold sentimental value—colored stones often represent birthstones, and garnet is Princess Kate’s birthstone.
While the second ring is new to us, Maxwell Stone from jeweler Steven Stone shared that it’s been in Kate’s collection for years. He explained that during their university days, William gave Kate a promise ring. Recent footage suggests she might be wearing it again. The ring is set on a rose gold Victorian band with two garnets, representing Kate’s birthstone, and pearls, symbolizing William’s June birthstone.
We wish Princess Catherine strength and good health during this time, and we hope to hear good news from her soon.