Why Your Ears Feel Clogged on Planes and How to Stop It
There’s nothing quite like being in an airplane and seeing the clouds from above. What’s not so great is the earache that often comes with flying, and then that famous popping sensation. It’s happened to many of us, and it’s pretty annoying. Luckily, science has now come up with some tips to help you navigate this situation.
Why does air travel cause ear discomfort?
The most common explanation has to do with air pressure. As one pilot explained it, the air we are used to on the ground is denser than the air around us when we fly. When the plane climbs, the air pressure decreases. Our body, in general, adapts smoothly to this change.
But why are ears the exception? The reason is quite simple. Just behind the eardrum is the middle ear, where air is always present. To keep the pressure in this space balanced with the outside, our body relies on the Eustachian tube, a duct connected to the back of the nose and throat.
However, the suddenness with which the atmospheric pressure varies during a flight makes it difficult for the Eustachian tube to adapt quickly.
This phenomenon is known as barotrauma. When the aircraft begins its ascent, dense air from the ground is trapped inside the Eustachian tube. In contrast, the outside air becomes lighter and exerts less pressure. If this trapped air does not find an escape route, the discomfort begins, as if our ears cannot breathe properly.
This pressure difference causes the air trapped in the Eustachian tube to exert force against the delicate eardrum. The “pop” we finally feel is a sign that the pressure has equalized, releasing the air that was pressing inside us.
Can it be avoided?
Absolutely! There are several strategies and tricks you can use to avoid or significantly lessen the pain caused by barotrauma that are worth a try.
- Use nasal decongestants: About 30 minutes to an hour before take-off, you can use an over-the-counter decongestant nasal spray. This helps reduce swelling in the nasal passages and makes it easier for the Eustachian tube to open.
- Eat candy or chew gum: Do this especially when the plane starts to descend. This makes it more likely that air will go up the Eustachian tube.
- The Valsalva maneuver: This is one of the most common and effective techniques. It consists of pinching your nose, closing your mouth, and trying to blow gently as if you were blowing your nose until you feel a small “pop” in your ears. Repeat several times during ascent and descent.
- Swallowing and yawning: This will help open the Eustachian tube.
- The Toynbee maneuver: Close your mouth and pinch your nose. Then, swallow repeatedly to let the air in.
- For babies and toddlers: Give them a bottle, breast, or pacifier during take-off and landing. The sucking and swallowing action helps them equalize the pressure. Older children can chew gum or take sips of a drink.
- Stay hydrated and awake: Drinking enough water before and during the flight can help keep mucous membranes moist, which makes it easier for the Eustachian tube to function. Also, avoid falling asleep during ascent and descent, if possible, to follow the above steps.
What’s your tip for comfortable air travel?