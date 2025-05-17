Why Your Ears Feel Clogged on Planes and How to Stop It

The most common explanation has to do with air pressure. As one pilot explained it, the air we are used to on the ground is denser than the air around us when we fly. When the plane climbs, the air pressure decreases. Our body, in general, adapts smoothly to this change.

But why are ears the exception? The reason is quite simple. Just behind the eardrum is the middle ear, where air is always present. To keep the pressure in this space balanced with the outside, our body relies on the Eustachian tube, a duct connected to the back of the nose and throat.

However, the suddenness with which the atmospheric pressure varies during a flight makes it difficult for the Eustachian tube to adapt quickly.