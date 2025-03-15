Woman Spent a Decade Saving for a Nose Job — The Results Leave the Internet Divided

Throughout Aiken’s life, it seemed that her nose commanded a lot of attention. She felt the subtle stares and heard the whispered remarks commented about her prominent feature. Naturally, she saw that her nose was the first thing people noticed about her.

“The earliest I can remember wanting a nose job was at 14. I asked my mom, ‘Can I have a nose job?’” she recalls. But at that age, most doctors wouldn’t operate since her face was still developing.

By the time she turned 18, Aiken was ready to take matters into her own hands. She scheduled her first consultation alone, hopeful that she could finally make the change she had dreamed of for years. But there was one major obstacle—she simply couldn’t afford it.



“I had a deviated septum, but nothing that required surgery,” she explains. “It was purely cosmetic. Insurance didn’t pay. This was straight-up vanity.”

Determined to achieve her goal, Aiken spent the next several years saving every dollar she could, ultimately setting aside the $11,000 needed for the procedure.



During those years, she meticulously researched the surgery, studied different techniques, and refined her vision of exactly what she wanted. By the time she finally went under the knife, she wasn’t just financially prepared—she was fully confident in her decision.