Woman Spent a Decade Saving for a Nose Job — The Results Leave the Internet Divided
Many of us have that one feature we often scrutinize. For Devyn Aiken, it was her nose. She stated, “I have self love but I want a nose job.” After years of saving over $11,000, she finally reached her goal.
At 30, Aiken underwent a rhinoplasty that transformed her look. But, what she didn’t expect was just how the change went beyond her physical appearance.
Aiken had always felt insecure about her nose.
Throughout Aiken’s life, it seemed that her nose commanded a lot of attention. She felt the subtle stares and heard the whispered remarks commented about her prominent feature. Naturally, she saw that her nose was the first thing people noticed about her.
“The earliest I can remember wanting a nose job was at 14. I asked my mom, ‘Can I have a nose job?’” she recalls. But at that age, most doctors wouldn’t operate since her face was still developing.
By the time she turned 18, Aiken was ready to take matters into her own hands. She scheduled her first consultation alone, hopeful that she could finally make the change she had dreamed of for years. But there was one major obstacle—she simply couldn’t afford it.
“I had a deviated septum, but nothing that required surgery,” she explains. “It was purely cosmetic. Insurance didn’t pay. This was straight-up vanity.”
Determined to achieve her goal, Aiken spent the next several years saving every dollar she could, ultimately setting aside the $11,000 needed for the procedure.
During those years, she meticulously researched the surgery, studied different techniques, and refined her vision of exactly what she wanted. By the time she finally went under the knife, she wasn’t just financially prepared—she was fully confident in her decision.
“I didn’t think I was ugly.”
Aiken never considered herself unattractive before her surgery last November—a fact often overlooked by her 61,500 TikTok followers. Contrary to what many assume, her decision to undergo rhinoplasty wasn’t about transforming her self-worth.
“I thought I was a pretty girl. I didn’t think I was ugly,” she shares in her interview just nine weeks post-surgery. “You could ask anyone—they would say I was very confident, very secure with who I was. I just thought I had a huge nose that I hated.”
For Devyn, the procedure wasn’t about seeking validation or dramatically changing her appearance. Instead, it was a personal choice, a change she chose for herself. It proves that confidence can come from addressing what bothers you about yourself, on your own terms.
Becoming a viral TikTok story.
Ever since she underwent her rhinoplasty, Aiken, 30, has turned her TikTok into a hub for plastic surgery discussions, sharing everything from recovery updates to before-and-after comparisons. In doing so, she has become a go-to voice for those curious about cosmetic procedures.
Her comments section is a mix of encouragement from supporters, inquiries from potential rhinoplasty candidates, and, naturally, criticism from those who disapprove of her choice. But, Aiken remains focused on her goal: transparency.
“I documented it from day one. I posted a video when I was still in bed recovering,” she recalls, reflecting on the unexpected viral attention. “I just thought, ’Wait, this might help other people.’ I wanted to document everything about the journey.”
What started as a deeply personal decision has since evolved into a platform where she educates, reassures, and inspires others navigating their own cosmetic surgery considerations.
There’s no shame in it.
Aiken isn’t shy about sharing her transformation. She frequently posts “before” photos from the first three decades of her life, showing what she looked like before the surgery.
She even shared who her doctor was—triple board-certified plastic surgeon and ENT Dr. Mark Ginsburg.
“I left all my videos up, my photos, and I’m just owning it. I got a nose job,” she says. “I’m not going to erase who I was. And I love posting the before and after because it’s such a dramatic difference.”
For Aiken, a Philadelphia-based paralegal, there’s no reason to hide or feel ashamed of her decision. This was something she had wanted for nearly three decades.
Now, Aiken isn’t just embracing her new look—she’s sharing her journey with confidence, transparency, and a message of self-acceptance.
Negativity won’t let Aiken down.
“I just feel so happy every time I look in the mirror,” she tells in her interview. “It’s literally life-changing ... Now I can just shop in peace. I can go out in peace and I don’t have to worry if someone’s making a comment. I feel relieved.”
Haters will flock to comments sections on any type of post, so it’s no surprise that they’ve been especially judgmental in response to Aiken’s videos about her cosmetic changes. Luckily, she’s become less and less sensitive to that type of negativity over the years.
“I was a little nervous putting myself out there because I get nasty comments every day. Every time I log onto my social media, there’s a disgusting comment,” says the TikTok star. “People just have a misconception that [with] plastic surgery, you’re like this fake bimbo. You’re making yourself into someone else. That’s not the case. I’m just enhancing and improving myself.”
