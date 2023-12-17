Woman’s Complaint About “Waterproof” Jacket Went Viral, and Company Gave Her an EPIC Response

Sharing her experience on TikTok, Jennifer Jensen from Texas recounted her hiking adventure in New Zealand for her 30th birthday. To prepare for anticipated heavy rain during her trek, she had bought a waterproof rain jacket. Regrettably, when the rain began, she discovered that her jacket wasn’t waterproof at all.

“I bought this ‘rain jacket’ a couple days ago,” she started the video, revealing she had purchased the jacket specifically for its supposed waterproof capability, “I’m 100% sure that it’s raining outside, and I’m soaking wet.” Pausing to showcase the picturesque scenery of New Zealand, she conveyed that her intent wasn’t to seek a refund. Instead, she had a unique request for the brand, “redesign this raincoat to make it waterproof and express deliver it up to the top of Hooker Valley Lake in New Zealand where I will be waiting.”



The complaint video quickly went viral, reaching over 11.6 million views and numerous comments. Audience pointed out the conspicuous silence from the famous clothing brand. However, the brand’s silence was broken with an epic marketing video.

In response the brand shared a video on their TikTok page, revealing a staff member (skiier Jossi Wells in disguise) retrieving a red jacket from local store in New Zealend. The video then showcased the employee boarding a helicopter to meet Jensen and deliver her new jacket. The caption read, “We were busy express delivering Jenn her jacket at the top of the mountain. Thanks for the help Jossi!” This post garnered over 4 million views and thousands of comments, including a delighted response from Jensen, “You guys definitely came through for me. We’ll give the new jacket a shot on my next rainy day hike,” she expressed.