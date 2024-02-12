Yes, it’s true — your beauty problems can disappear once you try these 10 gems from Amazon

No matter what beauty issues you’re facing at the moment, Amazon has a solution. In this selection, we’re sharing 10 beauty must-haves that can help you get rid of acne, enlarged pores, irritated skin, and even red eyes. At the end of the article, you’ll find a promo code that will help you spend less money on new additions to your beauty routine.

1. This toner is called “miracle toner” for a reason. It contains tea tree water extract that quickly improves the skin’s appearance. Thanks to its powerful formula, the toner exfoliates the skin’s surface and can help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles as well as improve skin texture and tone. The before-and-after photo collage below that one happy customer shared speaks louder than any words!

4,700+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Key features: Suitable for acne-prone skin

Non-comedogenic

It's a good toner. It's excellent on sensitive skin and non-drying. It really gets your pores to cough up all the clogged materials. I use it 2-3 times a week. It smells slightly like tea tree and mint but not overpowering. — Ridley-Alysanne

2. This foaming cleanser is a real hit on Amazon with more than 16,000 ratings! Its cream-to-foam texture softly glides on the skin’s surface, effectively removing dirt and makeup residue while keeping the skin moisturized. The product is suitable for normal, combination, oily, and dry skin types. The cleanser also improves dull skin tone and rough texture.

16,500+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Key features: Non-irritating

Moisturizing

All you need is a teeny-tiny bit of this cleanser. Rub it in between wet palms, which will make it lather up really nicely. Then use it on your damp face to get all the residue out. You'll be left with a squeaky clean and bright face. It definitely doesn't over-dry my face. The fragrance is very mild. — Swetha

3. This calming cream works perfectly on sensitive skin, instantly calming and soothing it. Apply a small amount of cream onto irritated skin and the result will surprise you! The product creates a thin protective layer over the surface of your skin. That’s why nighttime usage is recommended to assist skin regeneration and prevent makeup from breaking the protective layer.

2,200+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Key features: Non-comedogenic

Reduces redness

I LOVE LOVE LOVE this product so much. Whenever I apply it onto my skin, it always feels like there is a surge of water seeping through the layers of my skin and it feels so hydrating. I also love the blue color of the cream, it just screams calming to me. The product is not thick, it absorbs really nicely when you apply it on your face, it suits oily/acne-prone skin (my skin type), and it also suits sensitive skin. It does not break you out and is fragrance-free! It is an amazing product. — Pimapsorn T.

4. Thanks to its creamy consistency, this leave-in conditioner quickly absorbs into the hair, locking in moisture. The product can also help you tame your curls, making styling a breeze. This natural moisturizer is lightweight enough to be applied to your hair daily without causing annoying build-up. The product also protects hair from protein loss and makes it more shiny.

900+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Key features: Lightweight

Moisturizing

I have used this product for several years and it's some good stuff. It's also reasonably priced... Thank you for that! I use it on my and my daughter's natural hair. We have different textures and it works well for both of us. I'm a fan and will continue to purchase it! — adougl1

5. This deep cleanser works like a charm, considerably improving the appearance of acne-prone skin. Thanks to its dual-action formula, the product penetrates deep into your skin to absorb excess oil, while releasing a gentle moisturizer that won’t clog your pores. If you have acne, this cleanser can become part of your acne treatment. It is suitable for sensitive skin and can be used daily.

12,100+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Key features: Suitable for daily usage

Suitable for sensitive skin

Give it a try. I like this product because I have sensitive skin and it does not irritate mine. I'm glad I gave this a try and I use it 3 times a week. It does prevent breakouts and if you have one, it helps it go away without drying out your skin. — JScott

6. Say goodbye to yellow teeth with these teeth-whitening pens. Their powerful formula can rapidly remove years of stains accumulated from consuming coffee and tea. You can achieve mind-blowing results with just 30 seconds of daily application, and your teeth can become whiter by 4-8 shades with regular usage.

16,600+ ratings

4.1 out of 5 stars Key features: Teeth whitened by 4-8 shades

30 seconds of daily application

After reading the reviews on here, I knew I wanted to try it. I used the pen religiously, twice a day, and it actually worked! Now, my results were not as white as other reviewers, but they did get a lot lighter in 10 days' time. I noticed the difference in selfies and family photos where I would smile, I no longer had that ugly yellow tint. — Jenny P

7. This eye shadow primer will take your makeup to a completely new level. It helps enhance the pigment of your eye shadow, making it appear more bold and vibrant. It also helps control oil, keeping your makeup perfect, beautiful, and long-lasting. The primer is simple to use. Apply a pea-sized amount of the product onto clean, dry eyelids. Wait 30 seconds for the primer to dry and apply your desired eye makeup.

21,600+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Key features: Weightless

Non-greasy

I have been using this for a few weeks and I am a fan. I have tried so many others and even the most popular ones in the industry seem to crease on me and some even make my lids look drier than they are. I love this one. I have noticed pretty much no creasing and it makes my shadows wear better and appear more vibrant. — Gina B.

8. This concentrated hand cream heals, relieves, soothes, and repairs extremely dry, cracked hands. It creates a protective layer on the skin’s surface that locks in moisture and keeps your skin hydrated. The cream makes a difference you will feel within days. For the best results, apply the cream after hand washing, after bathing, and at bedtime.

71,600+ ratings

4.7 out of 5 stars Key features: Boosts moisture levels

Creates protective layer

It's a great product! I must say that I was skeptical about its effect after trying so many products, and I must say that it works wonderfully. My hands were in terrible condition, really dry and full of cracks, and now they are much more pleasant and moist and all the cracks are gone! — Eliran tajer

9. These brilliant acne patches improve the look of pimples overnight. Just stick them on, get some sleep, and wake up with clearer-looking skin! These thin stickers have a translucent matte finish, which allows them to seamlessly blend in with your skin. The patches are strong enough to stay on through the whole night, and you can easily remove them in the morning without redness or irritation. The package includes 36 patches.

139,500+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Key features: Results in 6-8 hours

Blends into skin

I have unusually sensitive skin and was worried that this would make my situation worse. Yet I had no reactions except positive ones. The patch is smooth and doesn't leave a mark. It feels good and makes me forget there's something I want to pick. They can last all day or night and the pack is decently priced. — Amazon Customer

10. Pamper your stressed eyes with these steam eye masks. No microwaving is needed. Just open a mask and put it on, and it automatically starts warming up. The masks will help you get rid of dark circles, dryness, and puffiness. Your eyes will feel and look relaxed and refreshed. There is a variety of scents to choose from, including lavender and chamomile. Below, you will find a promo code that will help you save 30% when buying these masks.

4,800+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars 30% discount PROMO CODE: 30APRRX5 (valid February 11 through February 15) Key features: Soothing

Moisturizing

I love these for travel and at home! These are so great for using on an airplane or long road trips. Also, these are so comforting for tension headaches! I love these so much and I tuck them in care packages and gifts as well! — Caleb P.

