Yet Another "Power Move!" Jennifer Lopez Shocks Fans With a New Revenge Move Against Ex-Husband Ben Affleck

Sources with knowledge of the situation hint that Lopez’s decision to move nearby is driven by a desire to maintain a harmonious co-parenting environment for their blended families. She reportedly hopes to create a setup similar to the one Affleck has with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, where family ties remain strong despite the split.

While Lopez and Affleck never had kids together, their children from previous marriages have reportedly formed close bonds during Lopez and Affleck’s two-year marriage. With both parents living nearby, juggling schedules and co-parenting responsibilities could become significantly easier. However, this explanation hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out more colorful theories.

Adding fuel to the fire, Affleck’s relationship with Garner has also become a growing topic of speculation, as he has been spending more time with his ex-wife since the divorce. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including family outings and holiday celebrations. Their renewed closeness has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, with some insiders suggesting that Affleck and Garner have become “closer than they’ve ever been” since his split from Lopez.