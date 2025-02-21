Yet Another "Power Move!" Jennifer Lopez Shocks Fans With a New Revenge Move Against Ex-Husband Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may have finalized their divorce, but their story is far from over. Just when fans thought their whirlwind romance had reached its final chapter, Lopez’s latest move has everyone talking again. Her unexpected real estate decisions are raising eyebrows, fueling fresh speculation about what’s really going on between the exes. So, what’s the real story? Let’s dive in.
A new chapter or a familiar plot twist?
In a move that’s left fans buzzing, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly considering purchasing a residence in close proximity to her ex-husband, Ben Affleck. Just weeks after shocking the public by handling her divorce without a lawyer, a decision that had been praised as a “power move”, Lopez seems to be making another headline-grabbing decision. This unexpected real estate choice comes on the heels of their finalized divorce in January 2025, just shy of 20 weeks after Lopez filed for separation in August 2024.
Lopez has been spotted touring multimillion-dollar properties in Los Angeles’ Brentwood neighborhood, including one listed for $18 million. Interestingly, Affleck recently acquired a $20.5 million home in the same area, further fueling speculation about the duo’s post-divorce dynamics.
Lopez and Affleck, famously dubbed “Bennifer,” were one of Hollywood’s hottest couples in the early 2000s. Their high-profile romance and subsequent split captivated the world. Now, years later, their paths continue to intertwine. Lopez’s move has reignited interest in their dynamic, leaving fans wondering if there’s more to the story than meets the eye. Lopez’s potential move near Affleck has only added to the speculation, with some insisting it’s purely a practical decision to simplify co-parenting.
However, not everyone is convinced that logistics are the only reason. While Lopez appears to be embracing her post-divorce life with confidence, insiders suggest there’s more beneath the surface. “Jennifer is acting as though she’s fine with this new stage in their relationship — but she’s still very much in love with Ben,” a source told Radar Online. With that in mind, her decision to house-hunt so close to Affleck is raising eyebrows—especially as rumors swirl about his increasing closeness with Jennifer Garner.
Is it really about co-parenting?
Sources with knowledge of the situation hint that Lopez’s decision to move nearby is driven by a desire to maintain a harmonious co-parenting environment for their blended families. She reportedly hopes to create a setup similar to the one Affleck has with his first ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, where family ties remain strong despite the split.
While Lopez and Affleck never had kids together, their children from previous marriages have reportedly formed close bonds during Lopez and Affleck’s two-year marriage. With both parents living nearby, juggling schedules and co-parenting responsibilities could become significantly easier. However, this explanation hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out more colorful theories.
Adding fuel to the fire, Affleck’s relationship with Garner has also become a growing topic of speculation, as he has been spending more time with his ex-wife since the divorce. The two have been spotted together on multiple occasions, including family outings and holiday celebrations. Their renewed closeness has sparked speculation about the nature of their relationship, with some insiders suggesting that Affleck and Garner have become “closer than they’ve ever been” since his split from Lopez.
What Does Ben Think?
Affleck’s reaction to Lopez’s move has been kept under wraps. He has not publicly commented on the matter. This silence has only amplified the speculation surrounding the situation.
Is he welcoming of the new neighbor, or is he less than thrilled? The public can only guess.
As this story continues to unfold, one thing is certain: the saga of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck remains as captivating as ever.