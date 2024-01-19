“You Can’t Hide Those Things”, Sofía Vergara Finally Broke Silence On Her Divorce With Joe Manganiello

“When you know, you know, and we knew right away,” Joe Manganiello once expressed about Sofía Vergara. These words now carry a poignant weight in our hearts as the couple recently disclosed their impending divorce, marking the conclusion of nearly 8 years of marriage. Only 5 months after the spit Sofía finally decided to break the silence on their divorce.

The couple always appeared to be the epitome of soulmates.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/East News

Manganiello and Vergara have been a couple since 2014. Smitten with her long before they formally met, Manganiello wasted no time in proposing. They exchanged vows in November 2015 and appeared genuinely happy throughout their marriage. As previously mentioned, Joe expressed that they “knew right away.”

Joe once reflected on their relationship, stating, “It’s such an easy relationship — easy in all the right ways. Looking back on the relationships I had before this, I think the universe was giving me some tough practice, so I’d get this right.” However, as we know, no relationship is without its challenges, and it appears that Sofía and Joe encountered hurdles along the way that they couldn’t overcome.

The reason behind their divorce.

Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News

The official statement from the couple about their separation was fairly typical: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.” However, insiders provided additional insights into what was happening behind the scenes.

People close to Sofía and Joe observed that, despite their deep love and passion for each other, they had different interests. Manganiello is known for enjoying activities like playing video games and reading comic books, while Vergara prefers the celebrity lifestyle, including fancy dinners and trips. Ultimately, these differing preferences led to a growing distance between them, culminating in their decision to divorce.

Recently Sofía broke the silence on her divorce.

Nearly five months after her unexpected separation from Joe Manganiello, Sofía Vergara spoke out about the divorce in her recent interview for the first time. She shared her thoughts on the respectful reaction to her split from people. “Yeah, of course, you’re up there and that’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen,” Sofía said regarding the media attention her split received. “You can’t hide those things.” Discussing the media coverage of their separation, she felt it was fair, noting that “they kind of just said what it was and that was it.” “It wasn’t bad. I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice. I thought that they were going to invent more things, you know how they usually [do],” the America’s Got Talent judge elaborated, before mentioning that she’s “been moving on” in her personal life.

Our hearts go out to Sofía and Joe during this challenging time, and we genuinely hope that they find their soulmates in the future. Meanwhile, let’s take comfort in the enduring and delightful relationship of one of Hollywood’s most resilient couples — Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively! Their love story continues to captivate and inspire, reminding us that everyone has that special person meant for them.

Preview photo credit Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Abaca/East News