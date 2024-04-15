You Don’t Wanna Miss These 29 Promo Codes If You Love a Bargain

Shopping
17 hours ago

Amazon makes it so easy for all of us to find amazing bargains and purchase items, even 50% off. Whether you need something for your kid, your beauty regimen, or your household, we have you covered. Keep scrolling to discover the 29 products that currently have promo codes.

Health and household

Vitamins for hair growth

15% promo code: 15YM1UIY (valid April 8 through May 2)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Pure Himalayan organic resin for immune support

50% promo code: 505K3R9Q (valid April 8 through May 2)

PROMO CODE PAGE

A set of shower steamers

50% promo code: 50RQ5NDP (valid April 8 through May 5)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Guava skin toner face sheets

50% promo code: 509JEZXV (valid April 21 through April 29)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Sandalwood beard oil

10% promo code: 10GYALIVE102 (valid April 15 through April 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Argan oil for hair growth

10% promo code: 10GYALIVE102 (valid April 15 through April 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Beauty and grooming

Professional hair dryer

50% promo code: 506RX57Y (valid April 8 through April 15)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Natural exfoliating loofah scrubber

50% promo code: 50U4IUP1 (valid April 8 through April 23)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Hair crimper for creating wavy hairstyles

50% promo code: 5043CP9S (valid April 9 through April 15)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Tattoo aftercare balm

50% promo code: 50CA1Q12 (valid April 26 through May 3)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Kitchen and dining

Heated portable lunch box

48% promo code: 48NOJV62 (valid April 9 through April 19)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Spoon rest with drip pad for multiple utensils

50% promo codes: 50MOVG21 (valid April 9 through April 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Blender for shakes and smoothies

50% promo code: 50LN1OW5 (valid April 9 through April 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Cast aluminum Dutch oven

45% promo code: 45KOLLEL (valid April 9 through April 22)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Touchless kitchen faucet

10% promo code: 10I8DPNE (valid April 9 through May 8)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Glass tumbler with lid and straw

40% promo code: 40FH9XBO (valid April 9 through April 15)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Stove gap covers

40% promo code: 40TKLAG5 (valid April 9 through May 8)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Water dispenser for 5-gallon bottle

50% promo code: 50MHGRKI (valid April 9 through April 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Baby and nursery

Baby teether toy

50% promo code: 50DEM8W8 (valid April 16 through April 20)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Baby proofing drawer locks

50% promo code: 509ZAW8X (valid April 12 through April 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Indoor and outdoor retractable baby gate

50% promo code: 50AA7DL4 (valid April 12 through April 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Home improvement

Candle warmer lamp with timer

40% promo code: 40M76UE6 (valid April 9 through April 15)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Wooden pegboard for organizing items

50% promo code: 50B25Q8V (valid April 8 through April 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Under cabinet lights with motion sensor

50% promo code: 503BYJWA (valid April 8 through April 14)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Galaxy LED projector

50% promo code: 50GTK8P6 (valid April 9 through April 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Flameless candle with remote control

40% promo code: 40TT53K4 (valid April 8 through April 14)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Shower razor holder

50% promo code: 50XDZ883 (valid April 9 through April 15)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Waterproof solar garden lights

20% promo code: 20GN9KJ9 (valid April 8 through April 16)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Car rim repair pens for scratches

50% promo code: 50ZPFDOO (valid April 8 through April 30)

PROMO CODE PAGE

Who hasn’t battled the annoying ear wax in your favorite earbuds? It’s so easy to find a tool for solving such an issue, as it is to locate items that are both useful and entertaining.

Bright Side gets commissions for purchases made through the links in this post. Reviews may have been edited for length and clarity.

Preview photo credit Matt / Amazon

