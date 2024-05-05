“Your Child Is NOT a Rabbit,” a Woman Faces Backlash for Her Lifehack to Keep Daughter Hydrated

A woman’s TikTok video reached nearly 20 million views after she revealed her hack to keep her daughter hydrated during the night. Lisa Flom uploaded the video, not intending it as a joke, and captioned it “Things I wish I knew as a first-time mom.” People on the internet had different opinions about Lisa’s parenting technique — some supported her approach, while others strongly criticized it.

Lisa revealed her hack to keep her daughter hydrated during the night.

In the short video, we can see Lisa’s adorable blonde-haired toddler lying in bed. Then, Lisa reveals her simple trick to make sure her little one never wakes up thirsty at night. And no, it’s not a sippy cup or a water bottle. Instead, Lisa uses a classic glass hanging water dispenser with a metal straw at the bottom to ensure her child never goes without water. The water dispenser is made by the brand, known for selling products for small pets like guinea pigs, hamsters, and gerbils. Lisa used a cable tie to attach the water dispenser to a slat on her daughter’s bed. Excited about her discovery, Lisa wrote, “She always has water when she needs it.” We then can see the little one smile as she gets out of bed to take a sip from her new water dispenser. The TikTok video has clearly amazed many people, quickly becoming viral. It has gathered a stunning 19.1 million views so far, with over 50,000 people saving the video and 312,000 sharing it. Moreover, more than 31,000 users commented to share their thoughts. However, some parents weren’t impressed with Lisa’s hack, as many argued that the water dispenser is meant for animals, not children.

People on the internet had different opinions about Lisa’s parenting technique.

Apart from concerns about the hack itself, many wondered why simpler and more traditional methods weren’t used. “Why not just use a sippy cup or a drink bottle?” one person asked, while another suggested, “Simply give her a bottle...” Some parents shared their concern over the metal straw: “I would’ve woken up in the middle of the night wanting water and poked my eye out.”

“I’m so scared of that metal straw. If it pokes her anywhere, it will be so painful.” Critics were fast to notice that this setup resembles something you’d see in a rabbit hutch or a hamster cage, which made them feel uneasy. The most popular comments: “That’s a joke, right?”

“Your child is NOT a rabbit.”

“OMG, so we are treating children like hamsters.”

“That’s for guinea pigs. I have no words.” Others couldn’t help but make jokes like: “When you wanted a hamster, but you got a kid.”

“Buy her a wheel, too.”

“My chinchillas never got that big. Is yours mixed with something?”

“What breed is this?”

This isn’t the first time the mom has become viral.