Your Dog’s Licks Could Be Riskier Than You Think, Experts Warn

If your dog licks your eye, and you experience a burning sensation, several factors could be at play. Dog saliva contains bacteria and enzymes that can irritate the delicate tissues of the eye, leading to discomfort and a stinging feeling. Additionally, some people may have allergic reactions to proteins in the saliva or allergens present on their dog’s fur, which can cause redness and irritation.

There’s also a risk of infection, as a dog’s mouth harbors numerous bacteria that, when introduced to the eye, may trigger inflammation or even more serious issues. Sometimes, foreign particles like dirt or food transferred during a lick can further aggravate the eye.

If this happens, gently rinsing your eye with clean, lukewarm water or a saline solution is recommended, and rubbing should be avoided to prevent worsening the irritation. Persistent symptoms such as swelling, redness, or discharge warrant prompt medical attention. In a striking example from 2020, doctors were amazed to find that a woman’s bulging eyes were caused by a cyst filled with baby tapeworms, underscoring the potential severity of parasitic infections linked to pets.