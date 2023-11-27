The Actor Who May Play Matthew Perry in His Biopic Has Been Revealed
After the devastating death of Matthew Perry, it was revealed that the actor thought of the future biopic about himself. We don’t know yet if this is going to happen, but it’s clear now who can take the lead role and play Perry in this movie.
Last week, Athenna Crosby, who was the woman seen having lunch with Perry the day before he passed away, mentioned that the actor had plans to approach Zac Efron to portray him in a biographical film about his life.
“He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life, and he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version in an up-and-coming biopic about (himself) and that he was going to ask him soon to do that,” she shared.
“He was just so looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction and really championing that cause to help more people.”
After this information came out, Zac Efron responded to learning that Matthew Perry envisioned him portraying him in a biopic.
“I was hugely honored,” Efron shared at the premiere of his upcoming film. “It would be extraordinary to do and, of course, I’m just really still devastated by the fact he’s gone. Yeah, we’ll see what happens,” he added.
Perry and Efron had previously co-starred in the 2009 fantasy comedy 17 Again, where Efron portrayed a younger version of Perry’s character.
Efron also recounts fond memories he has of filming alongside the Friends actor, “[Perry] was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together. I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I’ve learned so much from him, from his whole life.”
After the unfortunate death of Matthew Perry, numerous colleagues and friends have expressed their heartfelt tributes to the cherished actor. Michael J. Fox recently disclosed how Perry quietly offered him assistance when the Friends actor initially joined the show.