The Actor Who May Play Matthew Perry in His Biopic Has Been Revealed

After the devastating death of Matthew Perry, it was revealed that the actor thought of the future biopic about himself. We don’t know yet if this is going to happen, but it’s clear now who can take the lead role and play Perry in this movie.

Last week, Athenna Crosby, who was the woman seen having lunch with Perry the day before he passed away, mentioned that the actor had plans to approach Zac Efron to portray him in a biographical film about his life.

“He said that he wanted to make a movie about his life, and he had worked with Zac Efron in the past on a movie, and he said that he wanted Zac Efron to play him as a younger version in an up-and-coming biopic about (himself) and that he was going to ask him soon to do that,” she shared.

“He was just so looking forward to sharing more about his story and his recovery from addiction and really championing that cause to help more people.”