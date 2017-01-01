It Takes 5 Minutes to Relieve Stress With This Japanese Technique

While a certain amount of stress in our lives is normal and even necessary, excessive stress can interfere with normal daily activities and take a toll on our personal lives and health. Today we at Bright Side invite you to try an ancient Japanese technique of self-relaxation that will not take you more than 5 minutes and can be done just about anywhere.

To practice the technique, it is important to understand that each of the fingers of our hand represents a different feeling or attitude.

Here is the method

To harmonize the life energy in the body, grasp the finger with the opposite hand, wrapping all the fingers and thumb around it. Hold each finger for one to two minutes. You will know it’s working when a pulsating sensation is felt. To calm your mind, apply slight pressure in the center of the palm with the thumb of the opposite hand and hold for at least one minute Practice this technique every day to stay calm and re-establish the balance within yourself.