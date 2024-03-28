10+ Amazon best sellers that will help you get started with spring cleaning
Spring cleaning can be overwhelming, but if you have all the right tools by your side, it can become a breeze. In our today’s selection of Amazon best sellers, you’ll find 11 items that will save you time and nerves during spring cleaning. From a clever floor cleaning system to a super powerful carpet and upholstery spot remover, they will make your house so clean and fresh, that you won’t recognize it.
1. Spring cleaning becomes a breeze if you have this floor cleaning system by your side. The mop is easy to rinse, so you’ll never have to mop floors with dirty water again. The bucket features a pedal that allows you to easily wring the mop to get the moisture level you want. No more bending over or wet hands! The mop heads can be easily removed, washed, and reused for your ultimate convenience.
40,900+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s super easy to use, superfast! I love this mop! It’s pretty small and compact and easy to store. Being able to clean the mop head so effortlessly and ensure things are actually clean when I clean is a relief.
Usually, I would have to switch out cleaning pads or clean them in the sink while mopping, but this is a much more convenient method. Also, I have to remark on how high quality the product is. There are no leaks or issues with balance, it is easy to use, and the telescoping mop can extend. High recommended. — Alena
2. These stainless steel scrubbers are a real household must-have. Long-lasting and durable, they are perfect for cleaning pots, pans, grills, and more. They easily cut through tough grease and burnt-on food, leaving the items clean and fresh. The scrubbers are safe to use on non-coated cookware.
28,200+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I use these all the time, they are great for cleaning the stainless steel dog bowls, cast iron, grill grates, bottoms of my pans, and the pan handles where they mount to the pan and are not easy to clean. They work great, have long life, and are easy to clean and save when done. — Rocker64
3. This amazing duster with an extender handle will help you clean fans, ceilings, bookcases, light fixtures, and other surfaces that used to be out of reach. Thanks to its clever design, it reaches deep into the grooves to trap and lock up to three times more dust than a feather duster. The item has a flexible swivel head for ultimate cleaning efficiency.
35,300+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I love this duster. You can use the handheld as is or attach the extender handle to reach corners and ceiling fans. I was able to dust the entire house and all of the dust stayed on the duster, very minimal dust flying around in the air! It is very compact to store, will fit tucked into a drawer. I highly recommend it. — Laura
4. This set of scratch-free multipurpose dish sponges is a real hit on Amazon with more than 70,000 reviews! The sponges are firm in cold water for tough scrubbing and soft in warm water for light cleaning. They are safe to use on a large variety of different surfaces, including glass, stainless steel, cast iron, non-stick coatings, copper, chrome, and leather. The items are designed to fit comfortably in your hand providing good grip and coverage so you can spend less time scrubbing.
70,000+ ratings
4.8 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These sponges are the best ones in the game. They last like 5x longer than the normal cheap sponges you buy at the store. These won’t have the mildewy smell after a few days. They are great scrapers and the makers of this sponge have thought about everything. It’s very easy to clean utensils and plates/pans. — chris
5. Try this electric spin scrubber with a set of replaceable brush heads, and you won’t regret it. Say goodbye to tedious scrubbing! The device can work continuously for up to 90 minutes after 4 hours of fast charging. The 8 replaceable brush heads included in the package make this tool truly versatile. The brushes have different designs and sizes, so they can be used to clean various surfaces around the house, including showers, floors, kitchens, windows, walls, tiles, and many more.
4,700+ ratings
4.4 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This was a good purchase. It has served well cleaning my tub, a few kitchen mats, counter tops, even faux wooden blinds, using one of the numerous attachments. I still hate cleaning, but it’s kind of fun to use. The battery has lasted for all the things I have needed it to do. — J_Butler
6. Thanks to its clever design, this broom with a step-on dustpan and a 3-piece handle catches over 99% of dust and dirt in one sweep. The item features angled, firm black bristles that thoroughly pull dirt from corners. The bristles maintain their shape and performance after usage, while the anti-static technology will help you release the dirt into the trash with a single tap.
14,600+ ratings
4.6 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ You know you’re grown when you bow down to a good broom. I have this brand of mop, and I love it. So I figured I’d try out the broom. It didn’t disappoint.
It’s super silk smooth gliding across the floor and the bristles separate to get around things like door stoppers with ease. The angled brush is awesome. And the dust pan. It has a foot holder so you don’t have to bend down, I’m still getting used to it, but I love the idea of it. — Jamie Ortiz
7. This super-powerful bathroom foam cleaner works like a charm. It efficiently removes dirt and prevents limescale. Its formula clings to surfaces and penetrates deep into the grime. The before and after photo collage below speaks louder than any words! The product has a pleasant floral scent, which is the cherry on top.
10,900+ ratings
4.3 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’m very happy with this product. I use a lot of hair products, so I get a buildup on my bathroom counters, and this takes it off with minimal effort. I would buy it again. It has a nice scent. — Debbie
8. You can clean a wide range of surfaces with these heavy-duty cleaning wipes, and no water is required. They remove tough stains that other wipes won’t, including grease, ink, paint, permanent marker, wax, scuffs, lipstick, nail polish, food and drinks, pet stains, and more. The wipes contain aloe, vitamin E, and lanolin to protect your hands and leave them clean and soft.
60,100+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I liked how soapy they are and the size of the sheets. I was impressed on how big the tub was also, and the sheets were nice because they didn’t tear, and you can clean big areas with one. It got all of the dirt off of surfaces without any problem. — Mindy
9. This foaming bathroom cleaner works perfectly on tiles, tubs, and shower doors. It removes 100% of soap scum, tackles limescale and smells amazing. The product is ideal for tubs, shower walls, shower doors, shower curtains, sinks, and countertops. This soap scum remover effectively cleans glazed ceramic tile, stainless steel, chrome fixtures, fiberglass, vinyl, glazed porcelain, glass, laminate, sealed granite, and quartz surfaces.
3,600+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I’m very sensitive to fragrances, but I love the way that this smells because it just smells clean and not too much like a bleach. This made cleaning my shower super easy. I sprayed it on all the surfaces that I wanted to deep clean and then followed up with my electric scrubber. It really did such an amazing job and a little goes a long way. — AnnMarie Ferrer
10. This upholstery and carpet cleaner is great for removing food stains, odors, dirt, and more. The product will help you get rid of stubborn stains quickly, eliminating odors and refreshing the surfaces. Its formula contains no heavy metals, phosphates, or dyes. The product is safe to use around kids and pets when used as directed.
11,000+ ratings
4.7 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The scent is not overwhelming and it really does clean almost everything. Believe me, with 4 dogs it works. I spent quite a bit of time pouring out really dirty water. Everything is now spotless for at least a couple of minutes. — Kindle Customer
11. It looks like there are no stains that this carpet and upholstery cleaner can’t remove. Thanks to its powerful formula, the product efficiently removes pet accidents, grease, oil, ink, coffee, blood, rust, food, cosmetics, dirt, and grime. The product is water-based, non-flammable, and odor-free and is safe to use around children and pets if used as directed.
92,900+ ratings
4.5 out of 5 stars
Promising review:
- ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I saw this as one of several items promoted on my morning news show and decided to try. I’m so glad I did! It’s already taken out 3 spots on my carpeting that other highly rated oxy spot removers weren’t able to completely take out.
I sprayed the spots, rubbed in the solution, then used a soft brush to agitate per instructions and let sit a few minutes. I dampened it a little more with plain water, then blotted up well with a clean cloth. All gone! It’s great stuff and affordable for the size of the bottle. — Cindi_R
