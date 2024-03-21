10+ creative kitchen tools and accessories from Amazon that actually work

Spring is the season of renewal. If you haven’t purchased new kitchen tools and accessories in a while, take this article as a sign that it’s time to upgrade your kitchen. In today’s selection, you will find 12 Amazon gems that will make cooking and storing food a breeze, including 5-blade herbs scissors, an adjustable cake leveler, a batter dispenser, pie crust shields, and other incredibly useful items.

1. Make perfect cakes each time with this adjustable cake leveler. Using this kitchen tool is a quick and easy way to create even cake layers that are consistent in height. Its sturdy adjustable blade slices smoothly through cakes for perfect leveling. The plastic feet of the leveler provide stability that will allow you to achieve even and easy cutting all the way through the cake. The tool is dishwasher safe.

11,200+ ratings

4.4 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ It’s exactly as described and works very well. I’m relatively new to cake baking/decorating. This tool is so useful to help me get perfectly level cake layers (while I work on my knife skills). I’ve been using this 10″ cutter for my 6″ cakes.

Rather than moving the cake around to help the cutter, I’ve found it’s much easier to move the cutter around the cake in a sawing motion with one hand while holding the top of the cake in place with my other hand. Just let the cake cutter do the work. — Linda Buy this item on AMAZON here

2. Cooking pancakes becomes so much easier when you have this batter dispenser by your side. The item has easy-to-read measurements in ounces, cups, and milliliters, so you can use just one kitchen tool to mix and dispense your batter. You can use it to bake perfect cupcakes, pancakes, crêpes, waffles, and other dishes. The dispenser is super easy to use. Pull the soft grip handle to dispense the batter, then release the handle to stop the batter flow.

6,000+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I got this yesterday, and my son asked me this morning if I would make him pancakes! I was happy to oblige, so I could try my new kitchen gadget, and it did not disappoint! I LOVE it! I made the batter right in the container, and it has measurements on it, so I didn’t even have to get out my measuring cups.

The batter came out perfectly and easily, and when I stopped the flow, it immediately stopped! There was not one dribble of batter anywhere, and the pancakes turned out perfect! — Nikki Buy this item on AMAZON here

3. Host a perfect taco night with this taco serving set. The set includes a warming pot for taco fillings, 6 rotating compartments for toppings, and 4 personal taco holders. The items are easy to clean and dishwasher safe. The set can become a nice wedding or housewarming gift for your friends and family members.

100+ ratings

4.8 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I loved the product since it is perfect for the family. I love taco Tuesdays, and we thoroughly enjoyed how easy it was to get all the ingredients in one bowl. It is easy to clean and there are no messes with tons of plates with ingredients. I highly recommend it! — Michelle G. Buy this item on AMAZON here

4. This oil dispenser bottle has interchangeable caps that will allow you to pour oil or vinegar, or brush a frying pan with it. Its no-drip design will guarantee your kitchen stays clean while you cook or serve food. The brushing cap will evenly distribute the oil over the surface, while the no-drip pouring cap will keep your countertops mess-free. The dispenser bottle is dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning a breeze.

100+ ratings

4.0 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ This oil dispensing bottle exceeded all my expectations! I purchased it to make and serve my homemade salad dressings and for this, it works perfectly! The silicone top does not drip, and the lid does not leak. An added bonus is that the silicone top seals perfectly to the plastic lid, and therefore I avoid any mess when shaking the bottle. — PM Dube Buy this item on AMAZON here

5. Make cooking easy and mess-free with this 4-sided stainless steel grater with detachable storage containers. The item is equipped with a soft grip handle and a non-slip base for stability. The 4 sides of the grater offer a variety of options for medium, fine, and coarse grating and slicing. This kitchen tool works great for cheeses, vegetables, chocolate, garlic, ginger, and more.

500+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ No more bowls slipping and tipping while I try to grate cheese. The grater is easy to handle and grates wonderfully. The «tubs» fasten onto the bottom, so there is no spilling, and they also have a rubber bottom so they do not slip on the counter. Once you are done, you can snap the handy lid on the tub and toss it in the fridge. — Dixie Buy this item on AMAZON here

6. There’ll be no more frustration from stubborn can tabs that won’t lift up if you have this can opener. With this tool, you can quickly open canned soda, soups, and dog or cat food without pain in your hands or chipped nails. This can opener is a perfect item to help children and people with painful fingers or freshly painted nails open their drinks and canned foods. Traditional can openers can be difficult to clean, and they often get rusty over time, but this is not the case with this brilliant can opener made of plastic.

3,400+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ If you have fragile fingernails, this device is for you! Intuitive to use, it makes opening flip tops easy. I have arthritis in my hands plus very brittle fingernails and this device has made opening flip-top soup cans, pop cans, etc. much easier! I highly recommend it. — Kathryn S. Buy this item on AMAZON here

7. With this magnetic sign, you will always know whether there are clean or dirty dishes inside your dishwasher. The item has a full-size soft magnet on the back which can be safely maintained on any magnetic surface. The built-in industrial magnets are covered with soft silicon to protect the surface of your dishwasher. The eye-catching design of the sign makes it easy to read the text on it.

28,600+ ratings

4.8 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I bought this so my wife and I would know if our dishwasher needed to be run. This simple sliding sign is clearly marked and easily read from across the kitchen. It mounts with a magnet so it is easily removed for cleaning. I would definitely buy this again. — D. K. Lawson Buy this item on AMAZON here

8. This set of 12 durable food clips is a real kitchen must-have. They will provide airtight sealing for snack bags, keeping the food inside fresh for longer. Unlike bulky storage containers, these reusable clips are compact and space-saving. The seller offers clips of various sizes for your ultimate convenience.

10,700+ ratings

4.8 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I love using these storage bag sliders! Aside from the clever design, they are so easy to use and very lightweight. Guaranteed to never come off and let food go stale. When I am not using them, they fit perfectly into a kitchen drawer without taking up much space. I would definitely recommend them to anyone! — ZRom Buy this item on AMAZON here

9. This mini rice cooker is a real hit on Amazon with more than 43,000 ratings. With this appliance, your meal prep time can decrease considerably. Simply add water and uncooked rice and press the cook button! Your steamed meal will be ready in less than 20 minutes. The rice cooker has a keep-warm function and an indicator light, which means your rice will always be perfectly cooked. The seller offers the item in several gorgeous colors.

43,000+ ratings

4.5 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I saw this rice cooker advertised on the internet and ordered it. The size is great, and it makes enough for two people. Just add in the measured rice and water, turn it on, and it will automatically shut off when done, plus keep the rice warm. I am so happy I got this. — Frequent Shopper Buy this item on AMAZON here

10. Forget about burnt pie crusts with these silicone pie crust shields. The items are available in green and red colors. They will perfectly fit any pie size, from 8 inches to 11.4 inches. The pie crust shields can be put into dishwashers, ovens, and microwave ovens, and they are suitable for homemade and frozen pies and pizzas.

4,300+ ratings

4.2 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ The pies cook perfectly and the crusts brown perfectly without taking off the silicone ring. I leave them from start to finish. Initially, I had said you needed a clip, but you don’t. They lock into themselves with a little nubbin they have that goes into the groves.

I have used them on deep plates with handles, and on deep plates with no handles, and they work excellently! I have crowded 4 pies into my oven, rotating only once during baking, and not an issue with any crusts burning. I am so glad to have found these and not have to use foil circles ever again! — Brenda Buy this item on AMAZON here

11. Chop herbs quickly and easily with these scissors with 5 blades and a protective cover. These scissors chop parsley, basil, cilantro, dill, oregano, mint, and virtually any leafy green herbs. Hold the herbs and cut them with the scissors, trimming from the edges first. No tedious chopping is required! Two snips with 5 sharp and finely balanced blades equal to 10 knife chops. Use these scissors and achieve professional chef results with minimum mess in your kitchen.

4,100+ ratings

4.3 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ These are top-notch, high-quality scissors! No more trying to be precise with mincing your parsley, celery, kale, etc. I appreciate that it contains a cover for storage.

I made my mom use this today, and she was so excited about cutting up kale. No more of that nonsense pulling them out carefully, these scissors get the job done with ease and in seconds. — sw3etpinay Buy this item on AMAZON here

12. Your bread will stay fresh longer if you store it in this storage container that doubles as a bread dispenser. This container will allow you to keep the bread in its original bag and dispense it one slice at a time. The container is transparent, which means you will be able to see how much bread is left inside.

19,800+ ratings

4.6 out of 5 stars Promising review: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ I placed my bag of bread inside, and it’s been a week and the bread stays fresh, tastes and smells good, and my kids love making the bread pop up. It is really long so it fits standard bread size with plenty of room. I will be ordering another one for my wheat bread. — Rosie Buy this item on AMAZON here

