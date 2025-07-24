10 Body Language Signals That May Reveal Trouble in Your Relationship

Protective gestures, like putting an arm around you in public, holding your hand when crossing the street, or stepping in when someone’s making you uncomfortable, are clear signs your partner truly cares.

So if these subtle gestures of protection aren’t visible, then your relationship might be in trouble. These little actions show they want to keep you safe and feel close to you. As Grady Shumway, licensed clinical social worker explains, simple things like thoughtful gestures all help build emotional connection and show love in a relationship.