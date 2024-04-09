10 Celebrities Who’d Look Unrecognizable Without Beauty Treatments

In today’s world, numerous methods help people maintain a youthful appearance. From everyday individuals to celebrities, many rely on these techniques to defy aging. It’s difficult to fathom a time when cosmetic treatments weren’t available to combat the signs of aging. Without them, some celebrities might be almost unrecognizable compared to their current appearance.

1. Demi Moore

EAST NEWS, Invision/Invision/East News

2. Michelle Pfeiffer

WARNER BROTHERS / Album/EAST NEWS, OConnor/AFF-USA.com / MEGA/Mega Agency/East News

3. Courteney Cox

ASSOCIATED PRESS/East News, Gilbert Flores/Broadimage/Broad Image/East News

4. Dolly Parton

5. Cindy Crawford

CZESLAW CZAPLINSKI/FOTONOVA/East News, Invision/Invision/East News

6. Jane Fonda

7. Marisa Tomei

Robert Hepler/Everett Collection/East News, © marisatomei/Instagram

8. Sandra Bullock

EAST NEWS, Invision/Invision/East News

9. Andie MacDowell

10. Christie Brinkley

PHOTOlink/Courtesy Everett Collection/East News, Invision/Invision/East News

Numerous celebrities, including Mickey Rourke, opt for cosmetic procedures in pursuit of a flawless and youthful appearance. Once hailed as one of the industry’s most handsome actors, Rourke’s life took a drastic turn after making a decision that led him down a destructive path, jeopardizing nearly everything he had.

