10 Clothes That Can Make You Look Instantly More Attractive (Chosen by Ordinary People)
When it comes to style, the right outfit can do more than just make a statement—it can boost your confidence and make you feel instantly more attractive. But you don’t need a fashion guru to tell you what works. Sometimes, the best advice comes from everyday people who know what really turns heads.
1. “Clothing that fits.”
"Nothing makes a person look more 'put together' than clothing that fits well. Part of the appeal of James Bond is that his suits are always perfectly tailored, and he is comfortable in them, even when killing bad guys.
Conversely, an otherwise attractive person in clothing that is a very poor fit - either too tight or too big -makes them look sloppy. One of Hollywood's easiest techniques, when trying to make an attractive person look unattractive, is to put them in clothes that don't fit." penlowe / Reddit
2. “Sundress.” whatsmyname417 / Reddit
3. “When guys wear the button-up shirts but have the sleeves rolled up.” yourremedy94 / Reddit
“Sexy as hell!” happygoth6370 / Reddit
4. "Properly fitted formal wear. Suit, dress, whatever. If it fits right, you look good, no matter what your body shape is." Evidence-Timeline / Reddit
5. “Thigh highs” timmywas / Reddit
6. “A ski suit.” throwra_wentwrong / Reddit
7. “Clean white T-shirt, well-fitting blue jeans. Any gender, any time of day.” MonsterOfRavenna / Reddit
8. “Anything black. An all-black outfit is underrated!” idkwiao / Reddit
9. “Shoulders are probably the hottest non-sexual part of a person. Halter turtleneck dresses are great.” TheShadowKick / Reddit
10. “An outfit that leaves the back open.” Hephaestus_G** / Reddit
“Backless dresses in general are fire.” Hephaestus_G** / Reddit
In the end, looking attractive isn't about following the latest trends or spending a fortune on designer labels—it's about choosing clothes that make you feel good and reflect your unique style. The pieces highlighted here, recommended by everyday people, show that sometimes the simplest wardrobe choices can have the most significant impact.