10 Clothes That Can Make You Look Instantly More Attractive (Chosen by Ordinary People)

When it comes to style, the right outfit can do more than just make a statement—it can boost your confidence and make you feel instantly more attractive. But you don’t need a fashion guru to tell you what works. Sometimes, the best advice comes from everyday people who know what really turns heads.

1. “Clothing that fits.”

"Nothing makes a person look more 'put together' than clothing that fits well. Part of the appeal of James Bond is that his suits are always perfectly tailored, and he is comfortable in them, even when killing bad guys.

Conversely, an otherwise attractive person in clothing that is a very poor fit - either too tight or too big -makes them look sloppy. One of Hollywood's easiest techniques, when trying to make an attractive person look unattractive, is to put them in clothes that don't fit." penlowe / Reddit