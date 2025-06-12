10 Stylish Hair Ideas That Are Hot in 2025
Craving a style upgrade? Whether you’re in the mood for a dramatic transformation or just want to freshen up your current vibe, these 10 trendy hairstyles are full of inspiration.
1. Side part hairstyle
Good news for Millennials — the side part is having a moment again!
Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway is thrilled about the revival: “I’m so excited that side parts and side-swept bangs are making a comeback,” she shares. But it’s not just the classic part getting all the love. Redway says the effortless flip-over look — where hair naturally falls to one side without a set part — is also trending, especially for those with curls or textured hair.
And if you’re in the mood for something bold? Hairstylist Rozenberg says many are combining voluminous blowouts with a dramatic deep side part for a look that’s full of flair and confidence.
2. Rounded and jawline bob
Thinking of refreshing your blunt bob? Try adding soft, rounded edges for a more modern, effortless vibe.
Celebrity stylist Lacy Redway is fully on board, saying she’s loving the rounded bob trend as we head into 2025.
And when it comes to bangs, take note — the sharp, blunt fringe is evolving. In the new year, styles are shifting toward softer, more textured looks. Think wispy, airy bangs or playful variations like curtain bangs and baby bangs. It’s all about movement and lightness!
3. 90-s style
According to hairstylists Rozenberg and Redway, the iconic supermodel blowout — the kind that once defined the looks of Cindy Crawford and Kate Moss — is making a major comeback in 2025. Get ready for voluminous, bouncy hair with that effortlessly glamorous feel we’ve all been missing.
4. Vintage Chops
2025 hair trends are all about looking back, with styles like the Birkin bob and old Hollywood glam making a comeback.
People want versatile looks that work for any occasion, says Reavey. Longer bobs and mid-length cuts hit the sweet spot—they feel fresh, can be styled lots of ways, and are perfect for the colder months when you want to tuck hair into scarves or coats.
5. ’70s bangs
Bangs have definitely had their time in the spotlight lately — just ask anyone who’s been rocking curtain bangs for what feels like forever.
But according to stylist Cho, a shift is on the horizon. She predicts that Jane Birkin—inspired bangs will be the fringe of choice in the coming year, adding a soft, romantic twist to the trend we know and love.
While blunt bangs still pack a stylish punch, some experts note they might not be the best fit for everyone, especially as we get older. Thick, straight-across styles can sometimes highlight fine lines around the eyes and create a sharper look that may come off as a bit aging. Softer, textured fringe offers a more flattering, graceful alternative.
6. Ultra-short bob
One haircut that’s falling out of favor in 2025? The asymmetrical bob. Once a go-to for edgy style, it’s now considered one of the more outdated cuts of the year — and it’s not hard to see why. With its sharp, uneven layers, the look can come across as a bit harsh and disjointed.
Bobs have ruled the short hair scene all through 2024, filling up our feeds with sleek and stylish variations. But as we move into the new year, the trend is taking a bolder turn — toward even shorter styles.
“We used to [cut] just grazing the shoulder,” explains celebrity hairstylist Jacob Rozenberg. “But I have definitely seen people going bold.” Think playful crops and daring chops — short hair is getting even shorter, and more confident than ever.
7. Refined shag
Think of this as the elevated take on the shaggy bob that had its moment in 2023. “This haircut is ideal for those tired of their basic bob or shag and want something more refined,” says stylist Wade-Smith. With longer, straighter layers and a sleek bottle shape, it strikes the perfect balance between polished and playful. Flipped ends add just the right amount of retro flair — and best of all, it’s simple to style and low-maintenance.
Want the classic version? Ask your stylist for internal layers near the bottom to boost volume and movement. For a sultrier twist, especially if you have finer hair, go for longer layers from crown to nape. And if you’re feeling bold, wispy bangs and those signature flipped-out ends will bring a dramatic, vintage-inspired finish.
8. Butterfly layers
If you’re after a face-framing cut that feels both fresh and flattering, butterfly layers might be your perfect match.
This airy, layered style adds soft movement around the face, creating a gentle, flowing silhouette. To get that signature shape, ask your stylist for layers that gradually lengthen as they move away from your face — this helps build volume and gives the cut its graceful, wing-like effect.
For styling, reach for a round brush dryer and a light mousse to boost lift without weighing things down. Blow-dry your bangs forward first, then gently sweep them back — that little move is the secret to nailing the butterfly look.
9. Ultra-long waves
Ultra-long hair is always a showstopper, but in 2025, it’s getting a dreamy upgrade.
Celebrity hairstylist Jenny Cho suggests embracing soft, fairy-like waves to add a touch of romance and whimsy. This gentle texture brings movement and magic to long locks — perfect for anyone wanting to channel an ethereal, effortless vibe.
10. Princess Updo
Pamela Anderson’s hair is still inspiring major trends—especially the messy princess updo. This softer, modern version of her iconic look is popping up everywhere, and it’s easy to see why: it’s effortless, flirty, and super cute.
Outdated
Unnatural hair colors are taking a step back in 2025, making room for shades that feel a bit more grounded — and a lot more flattering. According to celebrity colorist Ibarra, it’s time to skip the neon brights and chalky pastels.
Ready to take your nails to the next level? Check out these trendy pedicure ideas that are sure to inspire your next look.