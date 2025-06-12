10 Stylish Hair Ideas That Are Hot in 2025

Good news for Millennials — the side part is having a moment again!

Celebrity hairstylist Lacy Redway is thrilled about the revival: “I’m so excited that side parts and side-swept bangs are making a comeback,” she shares. But it’s not just the classic part getting all the love. Redway says the effortless flip-over look — where hair naturally falls to one side without a set part — is also trending, especially for those with curls or textured hair.

And if you’re in the mood for something bold? Hairstylist Rozenberg says many are combining voluminous blowouts with a dramatic deep side part for a look that’s full of flair and confidence.