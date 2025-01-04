10 Iconic Fashion Pieces That Are Surprisingly Sustainable

Our world is growing increasingly mindful of sustainability, and fashion is no exception. Some of the most stunning and influential celebrities have shown us that it’s possible to wear breathtakingly beautiful dresses while staying true to eco-friendly and environmentally conscious values. In this collection, every dress is a testament to sustainable fashion—proving that elegance and ethics can go hand in hand.

Cameron Diaz — 2012 Met

Retna/Photoshot/REPORTER/East News

Stella McCartney has long been a trailblazer in sustainable fashion, redefining the industry with her commitment to cruelty-free and eco-friendly design. Among her many standout creations, one unforgettable moment came at the 2012 Met Gala when Cameron Diaz turned heads in a dazzling gown.



BEHAR ANTHONY/SIPA/EAST NEWS

Featuring long sleeves and an open back, the dress showcased Diaz’s graceful silhouette, adorned with shimmering organic silk and intricate recycled glass beading. It was a perfect fusion of elegance and environmental responsibility, cementing McCartney’s place as a visionary in conscious couture.

Emma Watson — 2016 Met

0000554/Reporter/East News

Emma Watson has become a leading voice in eco-fashion, consistently choosing outfits that reflect her ethical values. At the 2016 Met Gala, she made a striking statement in a custom Calvin Klein design created with Eco-Age. Her look—a corset, train, and trousers—was crafted from yarns made of recycled plastic bottles, with sustainable details like organic cotton and recycled metal zippers.

Watson later shared her pride in wearing a piece that repurposed waste, calling it a symbol of creativity and collaboration. “Being able to repurpose this waste and incorporate it into my gown for the Met Gala proves the power that creativity, technology, and fashion can have by working together,” she wrote. It was a powerful reminder of how style can drive environmental change.

Gisele Bündchen — 2018 Met

The supermodel redefined eco-glamour at the 2018 Met Gala in a breathtaking Versace creation. The sleek gown, with its daring thigh-high slit and asymmetrical design, embodied the brand’s signature boldness.



What set it apart, however, was its sustainability—crafted from organic silk, cotton, and recycled glass crystals from Brazil. Bündchen’s look was a stunning reminder that high fashion and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand.

Margot Robbie — 2016 Met

Another stunning Met Gala 2016 look was worn by the Barbie star. She turned heads in a strapless Calvin Klein Collection gown in optical white. The dress, featuring striking cutouts, was crafted from Italian-woven silk and lined with organic silk, with zippers made from recycled materials.



She paired the sustainable yet elegant look with Jimmy Choo heels and bold Elsa Peretti bone cuffs, perfectly blending modern style with eco-conscious fashion.

Sophie Turner — 2016 Oscars

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/East News

At the 2016 Academy Awards, the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner made a statement in a sustainable gown created in collaboration with Red Carpet Green Dress.



The campaign, which promotes the use of socially responsible fabrics in high-fashion designs, celebrated the partnership by announcing it a day earlier on their website. They highlighted Turner’s look as proof ’’that fashion can be humane, environmentally friendly, and absolutely stunning.’’

Lily Cole — 2016 Oscars

AFP/EAST NEWS

Also at the 2016 Academy Awards, Lily Cole stunned in a silver Vivienne Westwood gown that blended Old Hollywood glamour with modern sustainability. The metallic corseted dress, entirely made from recycled plastic bottles, was part of the Red Carpet Green Dress initiative by eco-activist Suzy Amis Cameron, showcasing the beauty of sustainable fashion.

Meryl Streep — 2012 Oscars

imago stock&people/EAST NEWS

The movie legend brought timeless elegance to the 2012 Oscars in a striking gold Lanvin gown by Alber Elbaz. Made from eco-certified fabric, the dress was as unique as it was sustainable. The shimmering design turned out to be a lucky choice, as Streep took home her third Academy Award for The Iron Lady, cementing both her style and cinematic legacy.

Thandie Newton — 2018 Cannes

Thandie Newton turned heads at the Cannes premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story in a unique Vivienne Westwood gown. Adorned with hand-painted portraits of Black characters from the franchise, the dress was more than a tribute—it was a statement.



Crafted in collaboration with Eco-Age, it featured organic peau de soie silk and upcycled crystals, blending artistry with sustainability.

Rooney Mara — 2017 Oscar After Parties

PictureGroup/Sipa USA/East News

Fast fashion’s environmental impact is significant, but some brands are making strides toward sustainability. H&M’s Conscious Collection, for example, prioritizes using at least 50% recycled materials in every piece.



In 2017, Rooney Mara brought attention to the initiative by wearing a beige ruffled dress from the collection to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Crafted from repurposed polyester, the gown exuded elegance, proving that eco-friendly fashion can rival traditional luxury.

Anna Sueangam-iam — Miss Universe 2022

At the 71st Miss Universe Competition in January 2023, Miss Universe Thailand, Anna Sueangam-iam, made sure all eyes were on her with a stunning upcycled evening gown.



Dubbed the “Hidden Precious Diamond Dress,” the ensemble was crafted by Manirat using only aluminum soda-can tabs paired with sparkling Swarovski crystals. The innovative design showcased sustainability and elegance, leaving a lasting impression on the global stage.



She had explained, “This unique gown was purposefully tailor-made with discarded and recycled materials, namely the can tab, to present to the universe that what’s considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty.”