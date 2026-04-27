10 Manicure and Nail Art Trends to Rock This Spring and Summer 2026

After years of maximalism—sharp stilettos, chunky 3D flowers, and enough rhinestones to stock a jewelry counter—the 2026 nail season is pulling a graceful U-turn. Celebrity manicurists and Pinterest’s 2026 Predicts report agree: this spring and summer are all about quiet luxury meets playful detail. Think velvety magnetic shimmer, garden-fresh fruit art, and a greener, moodier color palette that finally retires butter yellow’s reign.

Whether you’re a minimalist who lives in milky nudes or a trend-chaser refreshing your inspo board weekly, these are the 10 manicure and nail art trends your nail tech (and your feed) will be talking about from April straight through August.