10 Manicure and Nail Art Trends to Rock This Spring and Summer 2026
After years of maximalism—sharp stilettos, chunky 3D flowers, and enough rhinestones to stock a jewelry counter—the 2026 nail season is pulling a graceful U-turn. Celebrity manicurists and Pinterest’s 2026 Predicts report agree: this spring and summer are all about quiet luxury meets playful detail. Think velvety magnetic shimmer, garden-fresh fruit art, and a greener, moodier color palette that finally retires butter yellow’s reign.
Whether you’re a minimalist who lives in milky nudes or a trend-chaser refreshing your inspo board weekly, these are the 10 manicure and nail art trends your nail tech (and your feed) will be talking about from April straight through August.
1. Velvet cat eye nails
The cat eye magnetic manicure is back, but not as you knew it. Spring 2026’s version ditches the sharp, single-stripe effect for what nail pros are calling velvet cat eye or silk cat eye. Ultra-fine magnetic particles get dispersed across the entire nail, creating a crushed-velvet glow that catches the light from every angle.
Velvet cat eye or classic matte?
I love matte but if my nail tech did me what the photo above shows, I’d be beyond happy!!!!
2. Jade, sage, and earthy greens
These are absolutely stunning!! 💚💚💚 I’ve seen marble before but this color is next level
Green is the color story of 2026, and not the neon or lime versions you remember. Jade marble nails, while sage, olive and muted teal are surfacing everywhere. These shades feel grounded and mystical at once, pair stunningly with gold hardware, and give minimalist manicures an expensive, custom edge.
Jade marble or plain deep green?
3. Pearlescent “quiet chrome”
After 2 years of mirror silver dominating TikTok, 2026 is dialing the shine down to pearlescent overlays: champagne, rose, and soft pearl finishes layered over blush-nude bases. It aligns perfectly with the “quiet luxury” movement still reshaping fashion, expensive-looking without trying too hard.
Quiet chrome or silver chrome?
4. Fruit nails and fruity French
Cherries. Strawberries. Watermelon slices. Tiny lemons. If it grows on a tree or a vine, it’s landing on a nail this summer.
Fruit nails are the unofficial manicure of summer 2026, and the 2026 evolution is notably more artisanal—hand-sculpted 3D strawberries with textured seeds, plump cherries, and translucent citrus slices are replacing the flat cartoon stickers of previous years. You can even get a fruity French tip—a classic French manicure reimagined with delicate cherry or strawberry details along the smile line.
Fruit nails or heavy 3D art?
5. Aura nails
If one manicure defines summer 2026 on social media, it’s the aura nails—a dreamy, blurred halo of color radiating from the center of each nail like a soft-focus sunset. Ethereal, photogenic and weirdly flattering on every skin tone, aura nails are the closest thing to wearable art the season has produced.
Aura nails or classic French?
6. Polka dot
Polka dots are having their biggest nail moment in years. From micro-dots scattered delicately across sheer bases to bold, graphic placements in high-contrast color combinations, the trend balances playful and polished. Expect to see polka dots all over bridal manicures, spring event looks, and “clean girl” aesthetic feeds this season.
Polka dot or geometry?
Polka dot. Geometry can make manicure look very busy if it’s not done properly
7. Baby blue nails
Baby blue has quietly become Spring 2026’s breakout shade—light, airy, instantly refreshing, and endlessly flattering. It works as a solid polish, pairs beautifully with silver accents and sheer bases, and reads both wedding-appropriate and everyday-wearable.
Baby blue or electric blue?
8. Lace nails
The delicate, heirloom-inspired look is expected to dominate spring bridal boards and editorial manicures well into summer—it’s romantic, intricate, and just extra enough without tipping into maximalism.
Lace or jewelry?
9. Gummy jelly nails
The jelly nail trend is growing. Pinterest’s report specifically flagged gummy textures as a 2026 watch. Expect chunky rubbery details, 3D accents and playfully squishy-looking finishes.
Gummy jelly or pastels?
10. Jet black
Pinterest’s official 2026 Predicts report flagged Vamp Romantic—an after-dark aesthetic built around jet-black nails, glossy goth finishes and cameo-style detailing — as one of its confirmed trends for the year. Not summery in the traditional sense. Extremely photogenic.
Jet black or white-out?
What’s officially out
To round things out, a quick word on what’s leaving your feed. Spring 2026 is basically saying goodbye to bling-heavy “junk nails,” thick high-contrast French tips, oversized 3D elements (except for trending gummy bears), Easter eggs pastels, white-outs, and ultra-sharp stiletto shapes.
Butter yellow—2025’s breakout shade—is also being retired, with experts citing its challenging wearability across skin tones. Blooming gel flowers, once everywhere, are giving way to more realistic hand-painted nail art.
💅 Share a photo of the best manicure you’ve ever had! Let’s create a thread of pure nail inspiration together!
And once the manicure is done... Freshly painted nails deserve something to do. If you’re looking for your next creative outlet—or just want to see what happens when ordinary people put their (beautifully manicured) hands to work—take a look at 18 DIY Projects That Started as Simple Ideas and Ended Up Extraordinary.