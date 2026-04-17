Top 10 Manicure Trends That Will Take Over Spring-Summer 2026
Your manicure might be quieter than you think. These are the nail designs everyone keeps ordering season after season, the ones that feel safe, classic and put-together but are actually flying under the trend radar. From pedicures to fingertips, here’s what’s really taking over Spring and Summer 2026.
Cherry Red
The deep red manicure? Timeless, yes. Safe, absolutely.
But for spring and summer 2026, nail artists are nudging this classic one shade darker and moodier. Think less “classic red” and more cherry red with an almost glossy, fruit-like finish that feels fresh without trying too hard. Same energy, just updated. It’s the easiest swap you’ll make all season.
Aura Nails
Aura nails are exactly what the name suggests: a soft, glowing halo of color sitting right in the center of the nail, fading out toward the edges like a dreamy blur. No hard lines, no sharp details. Just a color that looks like it’s floating.
The effect is almost otherworldly, and that’s exactly the point. It works in any shade—lavender, pink, blue, or coral—but the softer the color, the better it looks.
Glass Nails
The baby boomer manicure had a good run: that soft pink-to-white gradient felt polished, feminine, and safe.
But in 2026, it’s getting quietly replaced by glass nails: a sheer, glossy, barely-there finish that mimics the look of actual glass on the nail. Same clean energy, but lighter, more modern, and far less chunky. And the length? Going down too. Shorter nails are having a serious moment this season.
Matcha Green
Matcha green is everywhere these next few seasons, and not just in your cup. This soft, muted green shade is one of the most requested nail colors of 2026. It’s subtle enough to wear every day but interesting enough to feel fresh. If you’re tired of the same pink and nude rotation, matcha nails are the easiest way to switch things up this season.
Micro Floral Nails
This is the manicure that just makes sense for spring. Short, rounded nails in a warm coral-orange with tiny daisy details. This kind of nail is everywhere right now, and for good reason. Micro floral nail art on short oval nails is one of the biggest trends of Spring 2026, small hand-painted flowers or stickers on a fresh, fruity base that feels seasonal and fun. Simple, wearable and genuinely on trend.
Pastel French
The colored French tip is officially the new classic, and the bold cobalt blue version proves it works.
But if you want to stay ahead this spring, pastel French nails are the move. Same structure, softer palette—think lilac, mint, baby pink, and lemon yellow, sometimes all on the same hand. It feels lighter, more seasonal, and way more 2026. The blue is cool. The pastels are right now.
Fruit Design
Fruits are having their biggest nail moment yet. Cherries, strawberries, watermelon slices, little lemons, if it grows on a tree or a vine, it’s ending up on someone’s nails this spring.
The look works on any base, any length, and any skill level, which is exactly why it’s everywhere right now. Bold enough to be fun, small enough to stay cute. Fruit nails are the unofficial manicure of summer 2026, and honestly, they’re impossible not to smile at.
Baby Pink
Hot pink used to be the boldest thing you could do with your nails and for a long time, it worked.
But in 2026, this shade is starting to feel a little heavy for the season. The new pink is softer, quieter, and honestly more flattering, think baby pink, milky rose and soft Barbie tones that feel fresh and feminine without screaming for attention. Less is officially more this spring and summer 2026.
Gem Nails
If there’s one thing blowing up at nail salons right now, it’s gems—small crystals and rhinestones placed directly on the nail. You don’t need much. One gem on each nail, or just a few clustered on one finger, is enough to transform a basic manicure completely.
It looks expensive, it photographs beautifully, and it works on any color or length. Gem nails are the easiest upgrade you’ll make this season.
Water Marble Nails
Water marble nails are the most eye-catching trend of Summer 2026, deep blue rippling patterns that make your nails look literally like the ocean. To get them, nail artists drop different shades of polish into water, swirl them together, and dip the nail in. The result is unique every single time. Leave this one to the professionals, but definitely ask for it at your next appointment.
Which one of these nail trends are you trying first?
Ready to upgrade your look this season? Discover more manicure and pedicure inspo with the hottest nail trends taking over Summer 2026, check out our full guide here.