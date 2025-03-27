10 Mysterious Events That Left People Questioning Reality

One day I was sitting in the back room of my house on my laptop, probably on Reddit. My older brother was upstairs taking a shower. We both knew our mom would get home from work soon at around 1 or 2. This was a weekend so were just kinda chilling out, nothing special going on. All of a sudden I heard my mom open the front door and say something like “Hello, I’m home” like she usually does.



My brother heard this too and came downstairs to say hi. He got downstairs and started calling mom, to see where she was. I heard this and soon I realized, after I came over, that our mom was not home. We both heard the same thing, but it was all in our heads. We all agreed that it was the weirdest thing, especially because two people had heard it, not one.

© ViscousFluid / Reddit