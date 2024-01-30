10 Outdated Hairstyles That Can Ruin Even The Most Flawless Look

Trends in hairstyles and hair colors tend to change so rapidly that people sometimes don’t have time to keep up with them. We decided to study the anti-trends so that our readers could make the right choice of hairstyle when they decide they want to change their looks.

Copper hair

© Instagram , Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

This color has been very popular in the last couple of years, and while this trend doesn’t seem to be going anywhere, there is another color that is slowly taking over. Cherry Coke, which is a warm and toasty brown tone with red hues. Don’t be afraid to experiment with red hues.

Ultra-long hair

LOIC VENANCE / AFP/ East News , Chris Pizzello / Invision / East News

Even though long hair makes the look more feminine, fashion experts advise against the idea of extensions that are too long. The trend for natural length and layered haircuts is now at the peak of popularity. It seems that people want to look as natural as possible. Beauty expert Edward James says, “The trend of excessively long hair extensions is waning. People are moving toward more natural lengths and textures.”

Perfect curls

Allstar / Cinetext / Mark Liley / Mary Evans Picture Library / East News , Evan Agostini / Invision / East News

It seems that not so long ago, all fashionistas curled their hair into perfect curls in front of the mirror. But now this hairstyle can be called outdated. If you want to look stylish, you need untidy “vertical” waves that are naturally curly, soft, and elastic. In the example of Nicole Kidman, we can see how cool slightly wavy hair looks.

“Plastic” styling

, VALERIE MACON / AFP / East News , © Instagram Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East NewsVALERIE MACON / AFP / East News

You know, this is when everything is so fixed with varnish that even in the strongest wind, not a single hair will move. The main idea for 2024 is to minimize your styling and pay more attention to the health of your hair. Hair should appear light and voluminous as if you’ve used flat irons just a little bit.

Bowl haircut

Invision / Invision / East News , Courtesy Everett Collection / East News

This haircut is definitely not for everyone. Besides it makes you look older and your face more bulky. Stylists recommend trying the Italian Bob instead. This hairstyle will make your look more sensual and glamorous, and your hair will appear more voluminous.

Hair crab

Stylists believe that although the crab is a handy hair accessory, it is completely unsuitable for going out. In their opinion, it is best to use it to fix your hair when doing household chores, but that’s it. At the same time, stylish and unusual rubber bands have again gained popularity. Many celebrities now adorn their head with bows, small hairpins, and even special pins.

Super short bangs

, © Apostolos Vamvouras / Unsplash Collin Xavier / Image Press Agency ABACA / Abaca / East News

Although short bangs have been a popular trend for some time, it’s hard not to admit that it’s not for everybody. It makes the forehead look bigger and the person visually older. But careless curtain bangs can make you look really stylish.

Platinum blonde

Even though platinum blonde looks very stylish and extravagant, beauty experts recommend giving up this hue in 2024. First of all, because this coloring is very damaging to the hair, and it is more difficult to maintain this color than others. A great alternative for blonde lovers will be warm and honey hues or dyeing your hair with mixed highlights.

Two ponytails

Ringo, PacificCoastNews.com / EAST NEWS , MICHAEL TRAN / AFP / East News

Two ponytails look cute when you’re a teenager, but as an adult, this hairstyle is a bit ridiculous. If you want to add more tenderness and lightness to your look, then another trend will come to your rescue. Headbands in the style of the 60s combined with voluminous hairstyles are becoming more and more popular. And no wonder, because with this hairstyle any girl will look like a beautiful doll.

Wet hair effect

, © https://www.instagram.com/p/CzpKOxSsth0/?img_index=4 Marechal Aurore / ABACA / Abaca / East News

The wet hair trend has been at the peak of popularity for several years in a row. But now many girls have reconsidered their attitude to this hairstyle. This look is not suitable for everyone, and there is a big risk of overdoing it with styling products, and instead of a luxurious hairstyle, you can get just the effect of dirty, undried hair. You can make your look more gorgeous by choosing the “old money” hairstyle. Stylists suggest opting for a high bun with shiny, natural texture and curls.

And in this article, a stylist shows the fashion mistakes that most women make with their looks.