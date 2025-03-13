10 People Who Changed Their Skincare Routine and Took Their Glow to the Next Level
Ready for some jaw-dropping transformations? These 10 people decided to overhaul their skincare routines—and the results are nothing short of amazing.
From dull and tired skin to a radiant, glowing complexion, their journeys prove that with the right changes, your skin can truly glow from the inside out. Keep reading to discover their secrets and be inspired by their stunning makeovers!
1. Quit bad habits, developed the skincare routine that makes me glow, and blasted my forehead with Botox.
2. I asked for advice last week on how to improve my skincare and makeup to not make me look older.
I was so overwhelmed with all the advice and comments I received the other week in how to improve my makeup and skincare to help me look my age and not older than I am. Well, I followed everyone’s advice with me skin care and makeup.
I now use a dewy foundation and primer and have skipped the setting powder. Got eyelash extensions and have skipped wearing heavy eye makeup. I use hyaluronic serums and slug my face nightly.
3. Lasers changed my life.
Hello Acne Sisters out there! Find some cash, a good dermatologist, and a newfound pain tolerance. I felt inspired to share my success story so that other girls who have spent their ENTIRE lives battling ache can feel the way I do, too. Photos are 1 year ago / 8 months ago / and TODAY!!!
Hang in there. There is a WAY.
4. One week after 24 units of Botox. My forehead was destroying every ounce of confidence I had. I am so happy!
I've been following a skin care routine that's very moisturizing, and I've binned my matte make up that was aging me. I'm now using a more dewy foundation and less eye make up.
5. Ya’ll this is an absolutely crazy change!!!
I’m in Houston for a wedding, and after losing 40 pounds, my neck was crepey. Yesterday while putting on makeup in the hotel I was almost crying because my neck doesn’t match my face anymore.
So, based on someone else’s review of Gold Bond Crepe Corrector, I went to Target yesterday and bought it. I used it 3 times and then again before bed, and I woke up with it looking SO much better!!!
I’m slathering more on today, lol, I don’t feel as self-conscious about my neck now. I just can’t even believe it. And, yes, my neck was dry in the before pictures but no other moisturizer works like this one.
6. 1 month of retinol
Today marks the one-month anniversary of starting retinol (TO retinal 0.2%) - so happy with the progress so far, as I've been really self-conscious of my (31F) forehead lines!
7. 31 years old and look 5 years younger than I did 2 years ago.
Focusing on my diet has been the greatest thing I’ve done in my entire life.
8. Before and after my first BBL treatment, 37F
Here is the before and after of my first BBL treatment, I thought this might be helpful! No makeup and no filters.
9. I used ChatGPT to create a custom skin routine. Two months in, this is how it’s going!
After doing research online and on Reddit, I found that the little bumps I was dealing with in my face, were called closed comedones. I then gave ChatGPT a prompt to act like a professional dermatologist and help me make a skin routine that would help get rid of my closed comedones, acne, minimize pores and tighten skin and reduce fine lines. I also gave it photos of my skin at that time.
I took photos of all the products I already had to make chat use of these in my routine. The most important thing was to only use products that were not gonna cause clogged pores. New products that I added based on chat’s recommendations and that I feel made the biggest difference is vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and tretonoin (but was already using that though).
I also had chat help me with recommendations for new makeup products, so I knew I was only using non-comedogenic products, to help clear my skin. It was quite an investment, but when I think about what a consultation with a dermatologist would have been, this isn’t even bad. I might have ended up spending 3–400 dollars on new skin products and new makeup total.
I usually only did a night routine, but I now also added a morning routine, and I am so far very happy with the result!
10. Red Light Therapy at home mask, 4 week results (37F)
Hi There! Sharing my results from four weeks of consistent use of the Omnilux mask. The first two weeks I used it every day. Since then, I’m using it about 5 days a week. I try for every day, but I have young kids, so that doesn’t always happen.
I noticed at the two-week mark that my skin had a marked improvement. It looked brighter and more even. I also started to notice a bit of a “lifting” effect. When I put together the comparison photos, though, I was shocked. I absolutely feel better about my skin and feel more like “myself” since the results started to show. 10/10 recommend!
