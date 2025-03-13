10 People Who Changed Their Skincare Routine and Took Their Glow to the Next Level

After doing research online and on Reddit, I found that the little bumps I was dealing with in my face, were called closed comedones. I then gave ChatGPT a prompt to act like a professional dermatologist and help me make a skin routine that would help get rid of my closed comedones, acne, minimize pores and tighten skin and reduce fine lines. I also gave it photos of my skin at that time.

I took photos of all the products I already had to make chat use of these in my routine. The most important thing was to only use products that were not gonna cause clogged pores. New products that I added based on chat’s recommendations and that I feel made the biggest difference is vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and tretonoin (but was already using that though).

I also had chat help me with recommendations for new makeup products, so I knew I was only using non-comedogenic products, to help clear my skin. It was quite an investment, but when I think about what a consultation with a dermatologist would have been, this isn’t even bad. I might have ended up spending 3–400 dollars on new skin products and new makeup total.

I usually only did a night routine, but I now also added a morning routine, and I am so far very happy with the result!