10 People Who Found Love in the Most Unexpected Ways
Love has a funny way of showing up when you least expect it. Sometimes, it happens in the middle of an ordinary day, turning a simple moment into the start of something life-changing. For these 10 people, fate or sheer randomness led them to their perfect match. Their stories prove that love doesn’t always follow a plan, but it always finds a way.
1.
My brother and I took our 3 y.o. niece to a toy store. I needed to pick something up for a baby shower, and my bro was flying a small plastic Incredible Hulk drone, that was on display, just to keep my niece entertained.
The drone got tangled in this random girl’s long flowing locks. My brother tried to help her get it out. He made it worse. The girl was getting pissed and that was before my impatient niece got a hold of the controller, and tried to make the drone fly while it was still tangled in the girl’s hair.
Somehow, out of this, my brother managed to get this girl’s number, a date, and now they’re married and about to give me another niece.
© itisverboten / Reddit
2.
When my nephew was in college they had a snow day and they cancelled classes. The students decided to put on a mock wedding just for fun and they picked two students to “get married.” My nephew and a girl were chosen. A few years later, they did it again, for real.
© OutrageousStrength91 / Reddit
3.
Fortune Teller: “Ah, the mists are clearing. You are going to meet a handsome stranger. I sense that he is a kind, caring man. The spirits say he has a well-paid job, he installs air conditioning. You know, this sounds a lot like my son. I’ll give you his number.”
They’re still together, with kids, 20 years later. And people think that fortune-telling is a scam!
© Jonseroo / Reddit
4.
My sister swiped the side of a guy’s brand-new car. She said he got out of his car, stormed over in a rage and had a comical change of expression/demeanor as soon as he got a look at her. They’ve been together 3 years. Also, I’m too good a driver, that’s my problem.
© nocturnalfrolic_ / Reddit
5.
I saw him in the grocery store. I thought he was handsome. I approached him in frozen foods as he was looking at a 5 lb. bag of chicken nuggets. I asked if he was married, he said no, I asked if he’d like to take me out.
He put the bag of nuggets on his head like he was about to pass out, and we both laughed. We’re married with 4 y.o. twin boys now. 10/10 would recommend approaching a handsome stranger in the supermarket.
© Queen_Dare_Bear / Reddit
6.
We were on a team in college. She sat down close to me on a bench. I scooted over. She scooted over.
Repeat until end of bench. I stood up. My friend Brandy saw that, and said, “If you don’t ask her out, then I will.” Married 30 odd years now.
© Da***DadIsOnReddit / Reddit
7.
I was basically single for the first 32 years of my life. Decided I wanted to buy a house and met my realtor at a random open house. It took me two years, looking off and on. Before I put in an offer, by the end of it my realtor said she just helped a single girl buy a house and wanted to set us up on a blind date.
4 years later, we’ve now been married for 1.5 years and our realtor was our officiant. Life is weird.
© McB43 / Reddit
8.
I was really shy around girls I liked in high school. One day I randomly added a girl on Snapchat and “accidentally” sent her a snapchat of a bag of chips saying “remember these?”. Then quickly sent another that said, “Sorry, wrong person”.
That was my junior year, and now I’m in my 2nd semester of college, and I’m still dating that girl. She brings it up all the time. I do hate thinking back to this story because of how creepy and cringy it is.
© uhramsey / Reddit
9.
We met at college. The first time we met was when I had finished a performance of a play that she had come to see, and she met me afterwards to tell me how much she liked it. The first time I remember meeting was a few months later, during dance auditions for a later production that we ended up in together.
We were dance partners for that show, but were both in relationships at the time so we didn’t have any pressure about attraction, got to enjoy being just good friends with each other. Over months, our other relationships ended. Driving around one day, I put my hand on hers and said, “I think we like each other,” and she said, “Yeah, I think we do.” We kissed at a red light. Married for 16 years.
© withgreatpower / Reddit
10.
I fell in love with a “tech support” guy. He claimed my computer had a virus. I was bored, so I played along. I started asking him questions — how his day was, where he was from. He hesitated, then laughed and admitted, “Yeah, I’m in a call center. It’s a terrible job.”
We ended up talking for an hour about life, dreams, and how we both felt stuck. After that, he kept calling, just to talk. A few months later, he quit his job, we kept in touch, and eventually, we met in person.
Now, we’re engaged, and I joke that I’m the best thing that ever happened to his career change.
