10 People Who Found Love in the Most Unexpected Ways

My brother and I took our 3 y.o. niece to a toy store. I needed to pick something up for a baby shower, and my bro was flying a small plastic Incredible Hulk drone, that was on display, just to keep my niece entertained.

The drone got tangled in this random girl’s long flowing locks. My brother tried to help her get it out. He made it worse. The girl was getting pissed and that was before my impatient niece got a hold of the controller, and tried to make the drone fly while it was still tangled in the girl’s hair.

Somehow, out of this, my brother managed to get this girl’s number, a date, and now they’re married and about to give me another niece.



© itisverboten / Reddit