10 Real-Life Stories With Twists So Stunning They May Give You Goosebumps

I have a co-worker “Joe” — great guy who has an equally great wife, “Nina”. Over the years, and even prior to meeting Joe, multiple doctors told Nina she would be unable to get pregnant on her own due to problems with her ovaries and Fallopian tubes. She and Joe decided that a child-free life was OK with them. So, she and Joe married and lived happily for 12 years.

When they started out, they didn’t have much, but as time passed, they progressed in their careers and made a nice life for themselves. Finally, they got to a point that they were comfortable enough to buy a sports car for themselves, something Joe always wanted to do. It was the first new, off the lot car they ever owned.

Now, Joe and Nina were in their early forties at this time and figured they’d just coast on into retirement. Well, about six months after they bought the car, winter came. Nina got a case of the flu she just couldn’t seem to shake. She just felt run down and nauseous, just not herself.

After about three weeks of this, she went to the doctor. The doctor asked if there was any possibility she could be pregnant. She laughed at him and said, “I’ve been married for 12 years now and haven’t had so much as a scare of being pregnant. Multiple doctors said it’s just not going to happen for me. No way.”

But, her doctor said, “Humor me and let me rule it out. Just do a urine test.” Well, wanting to figure out what was actually wrong with her asap, Nina peed on the stick and, you guessed it, PREGNANT.

So, in their forties and with 12 years of living just the two of them, they were expecting. After the initial shock wore off, they were actually pretty excited even though they had to sell the sports car, since a two-seater wasn’t really going to work for them! A few months later, their son Jon came into the world the usual way — a happy, healthy baby.

So, they became a family of three, and they still are today. Jon just finished his first year of high school — great kid and super smart too. You just never know what life’s gonna throw at you! © Unknown author / Reddit