10 Reasons Why a Tiny House Is Perfect for Retirement or Downsizing
Many of us dream of owning a big house as a sign of success, but true fulfillment goes beyond size. Trends like tiny houses highlight that happiness often comes from having a space of your own. Downsizing can lead to a fulfilling life and financial savings, especially for those aged 50 and older, who represent 40% of the market. Here are some reasons why you should consider a tiny home.
1. Financial freedom
Downsizing can help you save on your monthly expenses over time. The money gained from selling can serve as a retirement fund for future expenses, enabling you to enjoy life, possibly traveling and exploring the world. If you haven't paid off your house yet and retirement is approaching, selling may be the best way to escape the financial burden. In fact, many tiny homeowners find themselves without a mortgage, which means you can achieve financial freedom from day one of your transition.
2. Customized home without strict building codes
One of the advantages of tiny homes is the availability of pre-built options on the market. This eliminates the stress of planning and conceptualizing your home. A pre-built option ensures you have everything you need, allowing you to focus on other important matters.
Additionally, custom tiny homes are appealing because of the lenient building codes. However, it’s important to note that zoning laws vary from one country to another, including in the U.S.
3. Specially designed to fit your needs
Design is crucial in any home, including tiny houses. Your tiny home should meet your functional needs. If you or someone you know is planning to build a tiny house with special requirements, these features can often be incorporated easily, since many tiny homes lack a second floor unless designed as loft-style, which may require a ladder.
When designing your space, consider including features like ramps and wheelchair accessibility if retiring in a tiny home is your goal. You can integrate smart home systems into your house for easier navigation.
4. Low maintenance
Maintaining a tiny home is significantly easier due to its smaller surface area. With less space to clean, you’ll spend less time on upkeep.
Additionally, tiny homes often include optimized storage solutions, helping to reduce clutter. For example, if you have a 300-square-foot house—just 10% of the size of the average home in the U.S.— you will likely save a lot of time cleaning.
5. Cut down on living expenses
A significant benefit of a tiny house is the reduction in living expenses, including lower utility bills for electricity and water. A smaller space means decreased energy costs for heating or cooling. You’ll also use less water, as there are fewer items to wash and areas to clean. Embracing sustainable solutions, such as solar energy and alternative water sources, can lead to further savings while positively impacting the environment.
Additionally, you’ll have fewer repairs to manage. Travel vlogger Jenna, known as the Tiny House Girl, revealed that she spends less than $200 per month. “That’s it. I only pay $166 monthly for home expenses,” she said. "My yearly income might even shock some people. But I’ve redesigned my life so that I can do the things I love now, not in 40 years when I’m retired," she added.
6. Live nearer to your family
One of the best aspects of living in a tiny home is the ability to create a space for yourself while staying close to family. Also referred to as “grandparent parking,” can bond with your grandchildren or help them when they need a helping hand. However, it’s important to understand that not all towns or cities permit building tiny homes in backyards, so it's essential to research local regulations before proceeding.
7. Travel with your tiny house
You can take your home with you as you travel, which is an appealing option if you love adventure and are always on the go. Keep in mind that not all tiny homes can be moved using a regular-sized vehicle, so consider this when selecting a model. Additionally, this mobility allows you to protect your home from harsh weather that could wear it down over time.
8. Become part of a community
Some retirement villages have tiny homes specifically designed for seniors, making it easy to become part of a community. Alternatively, you can build a tiny house on your own land and connect with others by joining Facebook groups like Tiny House Concepts, which is focused on the Tiny House Movement, or similar online communities.
9. Make meaningful memories
Nothing feels better than having peace of mind. Imagine not having to worry about break-ins, especially if you've chosen to live off the grid. According to SeniorPlanet.org, individuals who share tiny homes with a partner often experience growing better relationships.
10. Earn extra income
If you’re not ready to make an immediate switch, consider building or buying a tiny home to rent out before making a final decision. You can always move in when you are ready. Ultimately, it’s a worthwhile investment that can enhance your lifestyle.
BONUS: What it’s like to live in tiny homes, according to ordinary people.
We've discussed many advantages of tiny living, but what is it truly like? Every day people have shared their experiences of living in tiny houses, highlighting both the positives and the negatives.
According to one Reddit user, those who live in tiny homes need to act quickly if something burns while cooking; otherwise, they risk damaging their house. Additionally, residents often find themselves responsible for handling repairs on their own.
"PROS
•Easy for us to maintain a minimalist lifestyle.
•Little to no pressure to fill our house with furniture, like we’ve felt in traditional homes.
•It’s so cozy! My partner and I really enjoy each other’s company, and it’s nice to be so close while we’re at home. It’s been more than enough space for the two of us.
•Easy to clean (we’re pretty tidy people anyway).
•I know more about our house than anywhere else I’ve lived. How things work, where our water goes, where it comes from, how much electricity we use, etc.
•I feel so much more at peace here, it’s hard to explain why, but it’s a huge perk!
•Lots of natural light from the many windows.
•The loft light switch is right next to the bed, so no more flipping the switch then running like hell at bedtime, lol (edit: because I never outgrew being scared of the dark).
•It’s movable!
•Cheaper than a traditional home (total cost, not cost per sq ft), we won't move back to the Pacific Northwest, where homes are getting extremely expensive." prettyinPLUR / Reddit
"CONS
•You may have to handle repairs on your own more often, or be prepared to filter out a number of repair people who don’t know much about your house. We’re currently in the middle of repairing our Mini-split ourselves.
•If you burn something while cooking, you better get it out QUICK, because your whole house will be filled with smoke (ties into a pro: with lots of windows and cross ventilation, you can air it out quicker).
•Leveling the house isn’t fun in the middle of the summer.
•Anxiety while your house being transported, or if you’re driving it yourself." prettyinPLUR / Reddit
A home should be about making memories, regardless of its dimensions. And whether you plan to move into a tiny home for retirement or make it your new permanent sanctuary, it's essential to recognize that sacrifices will need to be made, including letting go of some of your possessions. However, the peace of mind you gain is well worth it.