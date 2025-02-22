10 Reasons Why a Tiny House Is Perfect for Retirement or Downsizing

"PROS

•Easy for us to maintain a minimalist lifestyle.

•Little to no pressure to fill our house with furniture, like we’ve felt in traditional homes.

•It’s so cozy! My partner and I really enjoy each other’s company, and it’s nice to be so close while we’re at home. It’s been more than enough space for the two of us.

•Easy to clean (we’re pretty tidy people anyway).

•I know more about our house than anywhere else I’ve lived. How things work, where our water goes, where it comes from, how much electricity we use, etc.

•I feel so much more at peace here, it’s hard to explain why, but it’s a huge perk!

•Lots of natural light from the many windows.

•The loft light switch is right next to the bed, so no more flipping the switch then running like hell at bedtime, lol (edit: because I never outgrew being scared of the dark).

•It’s movable!

•Cheaper than a traditional home (total cost, not cost per sq ft), we won't move back to the Pacific Northwest, where homes are getting extremely expensive." prettyinPLUR / Reddit