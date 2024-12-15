19 People Who Transformed Their Homes Into Joyful Sanctuaries

Not all spaces in our homes are to our liking. That being said, constraints like time, budget, and even the lack of actual DIY knowledge can lead us to live with them as they are. These Redditors decided enough was enough and made a change to their home spaces, and the results are nothing short of miraculous.

1. “My family was out of town for a week, so I surprised them with an extra 100 sq ft.”

2. “$250 apartment bathroom facelift.”

3. “Converted my playroom into a library.”

4. “I turned my dining room into a temporary nursery.”

5. “I did a Bathroom Reno by myself with no experience.”

6. “Turned basement into bedroom DIY.”

7. “My hand-sculpted cob cottage in middle America.

Solo build.”

8. “Let's get way over my head and build a library.”

9. “Did this by myself with no prior experience or help.”

10. “This one took me some time.”

11. “Wanted French doors and a beautiful deck, so I gave myself a task. Results after many, many weekends.”

12. “This is the first room done. It feels so fresh and inviting.”

13. “Before, After. I like the 30s.”

14. “I built a coffee bar in this empty corner!”

15. “Before and after of master bedroom.”

16. “My first step in making my house feel like mine after 3 years of beige and gray. Half-bath before and after.”

17. “Remodeled a terrace for my girlfriend as a surprise.”

18. “We’re remodeling our home right now. The question is, did I overdo it?”

19. “I found out that my partner betrayed me. Instead of getting a haircut, I stepped out of my comfort zone and renovated my bathroom. He hates it.”