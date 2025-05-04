10 Red Carpet Outfits That Slayed Thanks to One Unexpected Detail

3 hours ago

It’s often the little touches that take an outfit from simple to unforgettable, and one unexpected detail can transform a basic look into something iconic. Check out these 10 celebrities who nailed it with standout elements in their outfits.

1. Nicole Kidman's shoes didn't quite match; it turned out that this was the fashion designer's idea, and both shoes belonged to the same pair.

PacificCoastNews / East News, Fernando Allende / Broadimage / East News

2. Angelina Jolie’s dress beautifully highlighted the tattoos on her back and arms.

3. Orange and green complement each other perfectly, making Zendaya’s choice to incorporate a soft green gemstone into her outfit a brilliant decision.

4. Taylor Swift turned heads at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards by accessorizing her outfit with a chic leg chain.

Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News

5. Pearl embellishments on Gal Gadot’s dress added a distinctive touch, transforming her outfit from simple to stunning.

6. Ariana Grande’s white gloves brought a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.

7. Pregnant Rihanna stunned in a shredded, bejeweled green halter top from The Attico’s Spring 2022 collection.

8. White tights aren’t a common choice in celebrity fashion, but Kristen Stewart pulled them off effortlessly.

9. Lady Gaga’s bleached eyebrows at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards added an extra edge to her bold ensemble.

Fernando Allende/Broadimage Entertainment/Broad Image/East News

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a delicate ring on her toe, adding a touch of effortless boho charm to her look.

David Edwards / DailyCeleb / MediaPunch / EAST NEWS, David Edwards / DailyCeleb / MediaPunch / EAST NEWS

