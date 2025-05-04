10 Red Carpet Outfits That Slayed Thanks to One Unexpected Detail

It’s often the little touches that take an outfit from simple to unforgettable, and one unexpected detail can transform a basic look into something iconic. Check out these 10 celebrities who nailed it with standout elements in their outfits.
1. Nicole Kidman's shoes didn't quite match; it turned out that this was the fashion designer's idea, and both shoes belonged to the same pair.
PacificCoastNews / East News, Fernando Allende / Broadimage / East News
2. Angelina Jolie’s dress beautifully highlighted the tattoos on her back and arms.
3. Orange and green complement each other perfectly, making Zendaya’s choice to incorporate a soft green gemstone into her outfit a brilliant decision.
4. Taylor Swift turned heads at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards by accessorizing her outfit with a chic leg chain.
Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP / East News
5. Pearl embellishments on Gal Gadot’s dress added a distinctive touch, transforming her outfit from simple to stunning.
6. Ariana Grande’s white gloves brought a touch of sophistication to her ensemble.
7. Pregnant Rihanna stunned in a shredded, bejeweled green halter top from The Attico’s Spring 2022 collection.